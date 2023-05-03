U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Miami this morning to tour William H. Turner Technical Arts High School and learn about Rep. Frederica Wilson’s 5000 Role Models Excellence Project.
The visit came at the heels of continued insistence by Wilson, who wanted to show off what Miami-Dade County Public Schools is doing to shape its youth and how that can be replicated nationwide.
Cardona began his day in West Little River at Turner Tech, where principal Uwezo Frazier showed the secretary some of the school’s programs, including those that teach students about entertainment and agricultural technologies.
Cardona later visited the school named after Wilson herself, the Dr. Frederica Wilson/Skyway Elementary School in Miami Gardens. There, Cardona joined a panel of M-DCPS and Broward County school teachers and elected officials to discuss the importance of basic education and mentorship opportunities for children.
As Cardona made himself available to the press, reporters in the field turned their focus toward state legislation like the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and the Stop WOKE Act, recent censorship laws that many have labeled as attacks on student well-being and education. While Cardona admits he has his concerns generally, he quickly turned the attention back to the local efforts that he bore witness to today.
“I do believe – and this is what I saw here today – that there are programs that are led by parents and educators, the community coming together, that really we need to be highlighting this … This is what works in America. This is what works for our children. This is what parents and students have said they want in our schools,” Cardona said.
Check back with The Miami Times next week for more on Cardona's visit in a larger story about the proliferation of trade schools and increased enrollment in certification programs over traditional university education.