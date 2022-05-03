Thomas Raynard “Jay” James, now a free man after serving decades behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, looks toward the future with hope.
“I’m going to see what society has to offer me,” said James at a press conference last week, moments after he was exonerated and freed from a life-long sentence.
Alongside elated family members and his attorney, James announced a set of ambitious plans before him as he settles into a new life. The plans include the release of his book, “If Walls Could Talk, Would You Listen,” on the criminal justice system and his experience; opening a foundation to support those who face the same predicament; and possibly creating his own business.
Emphasizing a desire to become an upstanding and productive member in society, James said his main focus will be to uplift others and hopes to not be perceived as a burden.
“We’re very excited and relieved. Justice has been served,” said Santay Thompson, one of James’ many cousins who advocated for his freedom. “Right now, we’re just living in the moment but know that his life begins now.”
“I feel really happy,” said Doris Strong, who watched her son walk toward her without his prison garb and handcuffs. “I always knew that one day he would get out. I’m just thankful to the Lord for that.”
For 32 years, James protested involvement in a 1990 murder and even filed several motions to plead his case. His efforts were unsuccessful until a sit-down with journalist Tristram Korten, who publicized his story in a GQ feature article, and a conversation with a cellmate helped connect him to attorney Natlie Figgers.
“When your cries are unanswered for so long, it’s surreal to finally get the desired answer,” said Shonnie Graham-Frazier, a relative of James. “Although we were told no on many occasions, eventually a door opened and justice was served. I have missed 32 years of having my cousin in my life, and although it is long overdue, I am grateful that this day has come.”
James was charged with armed robbery and murder following the death of Francis McKinnon, a Vietnam veteran who lived in Coconut Grove. McKinnon’s stepdaughter, Dorothy Walton, was an eyewitness who identified James in a photo lineup when investigators sought a suspect.
Tips in the case and an additional eyewitness placed a Vincent “Dog” Williams and Thomas “Tommy” James at the scene of the crime. Tommy James, known to frequent the city’s neighborhoods with Dog, was jailed at the time of the crime, leaving Thomas Raynard James to be named as a suspect in McKinnon’s death.
“James’ freedom echoes many Black men who have been wrongfully incarcerated,” said the Miami-Dade branch of the NAACP in a statement. “It is also an ever-present reminder that when we fight, we win.”
“All you have is your word. If somebody accuses you of doing something that you didn’t do, that’s a hard pill for a man to swallow,” said Laron Frazier, James’ cousin-in-law, explaining that he also served time for a crime he did not commit. “It’s been that way for us as Black people. He’s not the only one. There’s thousands more in prison, same scenario, but they don’t have the support Jay had.”
The National Registry of Exonerations found that half of the 2,947 exonerees since 1989 are Black. Approximately 31% of Black people exonerated from murder convictions were wrongfully accused of killing white victims.
According to the Innocence Project, Black people tend to spend about three more years on average for wrongful murder convictions than white people before being exonerated.
“This is the best thing that could ever happen,” said Sinclair Manley, a Circle of Brotherhood member, told The Miami Times about James’ exoneration. “It’s usually just us [having to fight for ourselves], but now we get justice.”
“There could never be justice for anyone when the wrong person is being held responsible,” James told reporters in response to the McKinnon family questioning the state’s decision. “Because the person who actually committed the crime was still out there committing other crimes.
When asked where he drew his resolve to continue to fight against the conviction, James credited his family and those who never wavered in their belief of his innocence.
“I knew that I had to fortify all the effort and keep going, no matter what,” he said. “And I knew that I was right ... There were plenty of moments where I thought it wasn’t going to happen but that didn’t stop me from trying.”
“There were many obstacles that we faced before we filed our petition with the state attorney’s office and after,” Figgers told The Miami Times, explaining how difficult the case had been. “However, our team worked diligently to make sure we cleared any obstacle that came in the way.”
Over the last two decades, both the Innocence Project of Florida and a private detective looked into the case to determine whether James was in fact innocent. None were successful, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney Office (SAO).
A yearlong review by the SAO’s Justice Project, brought on by Korton’s article, uncovered new findings to right a wrong that may have gone unnoticed for several more years. All SAO charges against James were dropped.
“I truly believe that the American justice system is the greatest in the world, however, [it] was created by people and it is run by people,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle at a press conference last week. “We are by our nature, not perfect. To deny that such imperfections can result in an injustice, would be a willful blindness on our part … we as prosecutors must do all we can to ensure that mistakes do not happen and when they do, we have to correct those mistakes.”
“What we’re going to seek next [is] to find out how he’d be compensated for what he lost and that’s 32 years,” said Figgers. “And of course, we are going to set up other resources for him so he can be able to enter the world without too much struggle.”
Under a Florida statute that lists the standard rate of compensation at a minimum of $50,000 per year incarcerated for those wrongfully convicted, James could be entitled to more than $1 million.
Figgers said she could not provide a timeframe for when the restitution process would be completed since it varies by case.
In the meantime, a GoFundMe created by the family will help James get back on his feet.
“We’ve all been in support of him and making sure the transition is a phase that he will be able to adapt to gradually,” said Frazier, who took a day off from work to welcome James home last week. “There’s no one-man show. You have to have a support system no matter who you are and what you know. And he has a strong one.”
“I’m looking forward to building a relationship with him and getting to know him,” added Shakira Saunders, who had never met her cousin until last week.