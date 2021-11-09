After a year in the making, Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava unveiled her Thrive305 action plan. Aimed at improving quality of life for all Miami-Dade County residents, it was announced that the initiative would focus on four priorities: engagement, economy, equity and environment. The dense 135-page plan will take more than three years to implement. The Miami Times is combing through it and will present details in next week's edition.
Miami PD officer arrested
A City of Miami Police officer Khadijha Hardemon, 27, was arrested Tuesday on domestic battery charges for allegedly punching and fighting at the Millennium Tour concert at FTX Arena last Friday. The couple she attached had a 3-year-old child with them. A police review of surveillance video from the arena led to her arrest. Hardemon, who has been a member of the department for four years, has been relieved of duty with pay pending an internal affairs investigation.
Masks in schools
A week after Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced parents of middle and high school students could opt out of having their child wear a mask in the classroom, M-DCPS now says parents of children in grades K-8 can do the same. Opt-out forms are available starting Wednesday at any school or on the school district’s website. Full implementation is expected by Friday because students are off from school Thursday for Veterans Day.
Benefits from infrastructure bill
Specific projects in Miami-Dade that would benefit from passage of President Biden's infrastructure bill haven't been identified, but we know Florida would get $100 million to expand broadband internet coverage across the state, which will reportedly provide internet access to more than 700,000 Floridians who don't have it now. Further, anyone with an individual income of about $25,500 or below would be eligible for a $30 a month internet subsidy.