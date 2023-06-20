The Health Foundation of South Florida is allocating more than $2 million in funding to two initiatives aimed at addressing Black maternal health inequities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as well as funding for Circle of Brotherhood’s work in Liberty City and Overtown. The grants were announced at the recent Black Health Summit.
A collaborative of organizations will receive more than $930,000 to help build the infrastructure needed to provide women with greater access to doulas, trained professionals who provide continuous support to pregnant women before, during and after childbirth. The group includes Jackson Health System, Southern Birth Justice Network, Metro Mommy Agency, Magnolia Birth House and YWCA South Florida. Its goal: to reduce Black maternal and infant mortality and morbidity.
The initiative will include training Jackson Health System doctors and providers on the doula model of care, creating a coordinated doula referral process, and modifying the health system’s policies to allow for the integration of doula services. In addition, Jackson will establish a fellowship program to recruit and train 65 doulas; the YWCA will provide at least 15 local doulas and midwives with assistance and training to help strengthen their businesses.
A second collaborative, comprised of Community Care Plan, Broward Health, Urban League of Broward County and the Broward Healthy Start Coalition, will receive $850,000 to open an OB/GYN clinic to serve ZIP codes 33311 and 33313 – which include Oakland Park, Lauderhill and Sunrise – areas currently known as maternity care deserts.
The clinic, which will be staffed with OB/GYNs as well as doulas and midwives, will systemically integrate processes to address patients' health-related social needs, such as stable housing, nutrition and transportation. It will also implement technological solutions to help monitor and manage patients and facilitate referrals for social services, with the overarching goal of improving the health outcomes of Black mothers and babies.
Lastly, Circle of Brotherhood will receive $290,000 for its Peacemakers program, nontraditional community-based workers who monitor and support community safety by strengthening community relationships and connecting neighborhood residents to services like employment training, housing, food, health care access and other social drivers of health.
“We are committed to bringing together partners from across the community to collaborate on health inequities that disproportionately affect South Florida’s Black communities,” said Loreen Chant, Health Foundation president and CEO, in a written statement. “We are especially excited about breaking down silos and bringing together health systems and community-based organizations to address the disturbing and totally unacceptable disparities that exist in Black maternal health.”
The initiatives that received funding were either a result of or directly shaped by last year’s inaugural Black Health Summit.