The Virginia Key Beach Park Trust received a significant budget boost from the city of Miami late last week, just days after some of its commissioners accused the trust of mismanaging public money – and threatened to unseat all of its Black board members.
City commissioners voted 3-2 to double the trust’s budget to $600,000 to support the addition of five new staff positions for the park, as well as to assist with maintenance and future plans.
“The reason we are asking for the commission to double their contribution is that we are preparing for the development of the museum, and with that comes additional staff,” said N. Patrick Range II, the trust’s chairman.
The Virginia Key Beach Park Trust plans to build a Black history museum to honor stories of Black immigrants and residents who helped build Miami.
Doubling the city’s contribution to the trust from last year’s budget came as a surprise to many, considering that commissioners came to a unanimous vote Sept. 13 to amend the city code and put themselves in charge of the park, replacing all current trustees. The vote is up for a second reading Oct. 13.
Commissioners arrived at the takeover threat based on an unfinished audit, not yet public, that some commissioners say shows the trust is committing malfeasance by mismanaging public funds.
“If what they were alleging were true, then it would make sense for them to come and take over. But that’s not the situation the trust is in,” said Range.
Commissioner Ken Russell, who reviewed the draft audit report and whose district includes Virginia Key, said that his office found no evidence of wrongdoing.
“I’ve read the draft report, and I saw nothing that points to malfeasance. There’s definitely been sloppy note taking and poor accounting, but nothing shows misuse of funds,” Russell said during the Sept. 13 meeting.
“There are concerns that can be resolved,” said Range at the Sept. 22 budget hearing. “But certainly not concerns that raise the question of the removal of this board.”
Range spoke out further against the commission’s threat.
“The commission already has oversight over anything we do. For them to take positions as trustees would duplicate the work they have to do,” he said. “To sit on the Virginia Key Trust where you have to attend different meetings only to come back as the commission just to approve them? It’s a waste of time.”
After several conversations with Range about the development of the Black history museum, Christine King, commission chairwoman, said she’s made a commitment to work with park trustees to move their agenda forward.
“Mr. Range and I are already working together to realize the goal of this organization,” said King. “I cannot, as a Black woman, not assist in seeing that Mr. Range’s mission and legacy are moved forward.”
Commissioner Joe Carollo, who voted against the budget increase, suggested that more would get accomplished if he named himself a park trustee.
“I want the park to succeed,” said Carollo during the meeting. “And I could bring a lot of ideas.”
Both Carollo and Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla raised concerns during Thursday’s meeting that increasing the trust’s budget would only create a “bloated bureaucracy.”
“I will commit $150,000 from my office budget to build this museum,” said Diaz, as he turned to address the Virginia Key park staff in the audience. “But I don’t want to pay salaries. I want to build this museum.”
Hanging in the balance is $20.5 million in allocations and bond funding from Miami-Dade County to build a Black history museum and cultural complex at the park. The release of that money has been on hold for nearly 20 years, while waiting for the city to prove it can pay for the operations of the museum.
Several park supporters came to last Thursday’s meeting to speak in favor of a budget increase, including Enid Pinkney, a former park founder and trustee. She accused the commission of disrespecting the Black history of Virginia Key.
“We are moving backward, and in the wrong direction,” said Pinkney. “Do you know the history of the beach? It really does hurt me because developers are more important now as they make money off Black history.”
Range also cautioned against building a museum without an independent trust board with ties to the community.
“While [the commissioners] could possibly move the museum project along faster than we could because of who they are, you also lose some of that community input,” he said. “There are factors that we would consider that they may not that would make for a better experience. An experience we feel the community is looking for.”
Virginia Key became a center of controversy in August when Carollo spearheaded a plan to relocate Miami’s homeless to a tiny homes compound on Virginia Key Beach, a plan supported at the time by King and Diaz de la Portilla.
Range publicly opposed the plan and blasted the commission for failing to consult with the trust about it beforehand.