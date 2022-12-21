Gilbert

District 1 County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III and District 10 County Commissioner Anthony Rodriguez were installed as the heads of the Miami-Dade County Commission at a ceremony at Hard Rock Stadium last Thursday. Gilbert chairs the board with Rodriguez as vice chair. Rap artist and community activist Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, Ted Lucas, Miami Dolphins executives, municipal dignitaries and faith leaders were in attendance. “Oliver Gilbert is a visionary in a world of polarization that we live in today ... Simply said, Oliver gets things done. In a world of rhetoric, he is a doer, and he delivers," said Tom Garfinkel, Miami Dolphins CEO.

Rodriguez

Tags

Load comments