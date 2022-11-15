Miami-Dade County’s Black-led organizations look forward to and often depend on the local support that Give Miami Day – the largest single day-focused local fundraiser of the year – encourages for their efforts, support that can significantly ease the twin burdens of limited resources and lack of fundraising capacity.
Created in 2012 by The Miami Foundation, Give Miami Day has raised more than $100 million for 1,000-plus community nonprofits. Last year, 38,000 donors generously contributed more than $32 million, doubling the amount of funds raised in 2020 to champion entities improving quality of life and equity in the county.
For newly established organizations like the Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity, or MCARE, that support is critical. The group’s mission, “to dismantle all forms of systemic and structural racism,” is focused on eradicating homelessness, creating access to health care and fighting voter oppression.
“We’ll be a year old on Dec.1, and we’ve been blessed to have the good energy and wishes of our volunteers and support from donors,” said David Perry, MCARE’s founder and executive director. “But with the help from Give Miami Day, we can take it to the next level and go beyond depending on our volunteers, and hire paid staff in order to conduct our services and programs.”
In October of last year, Perry and a group of supporters rallied in protest against a Miami ordinance to outlaw homeless encampments on public property, which generated a strong community response. That was the catalyst for the creation of MCARE, in the wake of an outpouring of support from residents eager to involve themselves in local activism
“The reason why we called it the Coalition of Advanced Racial Equity is because we look at these issues through a racial equity lens, since all social justice issues have a racial component and Black folks are usually hurt the most,” said Perry. “But we are a multiracial group, so we look at issues through a racial equity lens for communitywide solutions.
“The rights we establish for unsheltered people – the victims of poverty who are forced to sleep on the street – are rights applicable to the working poor and available to people looking for affordable housing. We’re going to bat for everybody, but we’re focusing on the most vulnerable.”
Much larger organizations are also looking forward to Give Miami Day. Miami-based BMe Community, which promotes racial equity and community building, provides services locally and nationally.
“Give Miami Day is actually one of my favorite days,” said Sarah Multidor, a BMe co-founder and its COO. “I grew up in Miami, so for me, Give Miami Day is an outpour of love, and I love seeing everyone come together for not just one cause but for one sense of purpose. Miami is our very first city, so it's our home.”
Starting out in Miami, BMe Community grew to seven cities in under five years and is nearing its 10-year anniversary next July. It has built a community of Black individuals sharing positive stories of Black men, as well as a robust group of innovators looking to collaborate with like-minded and similarly focused others.
“We are a network builder of nonprofits in the areas we’re in, and we’ve funded over 400 groups and people who do the work of elevating their communities,” said Multidor. “These are the people who work tirelessly to build Black love and service the needs we care about.”
Give Miami Day officially starts at midnight on Thursday, Nov.17, for the 24-hour giving celebration. An early giving period opened Nov. 14 and is available through Nov. 16, so people have the opportunity to support their community in advance of the big day. The minimum contribution is $25, with no maximum limit. Donations should be made via the official Give Miami Day website at GiveMiamiDay.org.
“The idea that Miami gives back and that we can come together for a stronger Miami is important,” said Multidor.
Organizations participating in Give Miami Day support a wide variety of community needs and causes, from animals and education to equity and the arts. Here’s a list of nonprofits to consider:
Equity & Inclusive Organizations
- The Black Collective
- Black Philanthropy Fund
- BMe Community
- Community Justice Project
- Miami Workers Center
- Cherry Bar Foundation
- Code//Art
- Engage Miami
- Florida Justice Center
- Miami Climate Alliance
- Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity
- National Council of Negro Women
- PERIOD.
- South Florida People of Color
- Zoe’s Dolls
- Catalyst Miami
- Collective Sistahood
Arts & Culture
- Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator
- The Historic Hampton House
- A Reflection of Me, Inc
- The Black Archives History and Research Foundation of Florida
- Hued Songs
- Florida Black Historical Research Project
- New Canon Chamber Collective
- FePouLi
- FilmGate Miami
- Miami MoCAAD
- O, Miami
- URGENT
Education & Youth (After-School Programs)
- One Hundred Black Men of South Florida
- Miami EdTech
- Education & Youth
- HML PTSA
- The Miami HEAT Charitable Fund
- Miami Kappa League
- National Voices for Equality Education and Enlightenment
- NFTE
- P-SWAP Mentorship and Swim Organizations
- The Resource Room
- The Shop Docs
- Women Voice Network
- YES Institute
- Baller Alert Foundation
- Breakthrough Miami