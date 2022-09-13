Information is being sought about the killers responsible for the death of Elizabeth “Miss Liz” Level on Friday night. The 89-year-old woman was gunned down while sitting on her front porch at 1015 NW 52nd St. around 6:30 p.m.
The Miami-Dade Police Department was alerted to the crime via the ShotSpotter system. Level was found suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she later died.
Level is remembered by the neighborhood as a valued elder who was known by all.
“She’s everybody’s Grandma Liz in the community, everyone loves Grandma Liz,” said Level’s granddaughter, Griselda Bee.
Level had a routine and was known to sit out on the front porch of her home twice a day. Police said she died as the result of a drive-by shooting and was not the intended target.
“Sitting out as a family and people come through shooting, my grandma couldn’t run, she’s in her wheelchair,” said Bee.
“I was here, I came outside and I saw my grandmother leaning and blood coming from her head, she got shot in the head,” said Jacara Level, another granddaughter of the deceased.
Level’s family and the police are urging anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. They can contact the Miami Police Department at 305.603.6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS (8477).
Sadly, Level wasn’t the only person killed by random gunfire this weekend.
Another shooting happened in the 3200 block of NW 196th Lane in Miami Gardens shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. The deceased was found by police in front of their home. A ShotSpotter alert again directed law enforcement to the location of the shooting.