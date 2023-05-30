South Floridians now have to worry about guns on the beach. Hundreds of people went running for cover as bullets flew on Memorial Day evening just before 7 p.m. on the Hollywood Beach boardwalk, injuring nine, including at least three children.
Witnesses said people were seen wrapping their injured and bloody limbs in tourniquets before emergency personnel arrived.
Authorities said victims were taken to both Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. All of them are in stable condition according to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System. Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said the four children hit were between the ages of 1 and 17, with the adults between ages 25 and 65.
Police say it all began when a fight broke out steps away from the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop and a Subway, and at least one of the individuals involved started shooting. A witness said several young men were arguing. The altercation and shooting took place about a block from the popular Hollywood Beach Bandshell and the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.
“I was laying down and I heard a ‘pow, pow, pow, pow’ – like six or seven shots – everybody started running,” one witness told WPLG Local 10 News Miami.
Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien said thousands of people were in the area and dozens of police officers, many of whom were already patrolling the beach, responded immediately.
Surveillance video released early Tuesday morning shows one man wearing a yellow hoody who pulled out a gun and start firing before he ran from the scene, and a second wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants and who appeared to be holding a weapon, police said.
Two people were arrested, three are at large, and five handguns were recovered from the scene, according to the South Florida SunSentinel. Police officers detained two people after the shooting, who they determined were not the shooters. Both were arrested on firearms charges. Of the five handguns recovered, two were stolen, Bettineschi said, one from Texas, the other from Miami-Dade.
Detectives are still trying to identify three other people they believe were involved in the shooting.
“It’s unfortunate we have law-abiding citizens who come to our beaches and that gets interrupted by a group of criminals,” O’Brien said.
“People come to enjoy a holiday weekend on the beach with their families and to have people in complete reckless disregard of the safety of the public and to have an altercation with guns in a public setting with thousands of people around them is beyond reckless,” said Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy. “The Hollywood Police Department will leave no stone unturned. We do not appreciate when people come into our city with guns and have an altercation in the midst of a public setting here.”
Alvie Carlton Scott III told The Associated Press he was on the beach when he suddenly heard numerous gunshots. He said he hid behind a tree and then fled the area after a police officer told people to run.
Jamie Ward, who was also on the promenade, said several young men were fighting in front of the stores when one pulled a gun and started shooting.
Families who were separated during the scramble for safety were reunited on Johnson Street and the North Ocean bus loop, where police set up a safe gathering place.
Yellow tape was seen cordoning off the crime scene and police said there would be a heavy presence of officers on the beach while the investigation continues.