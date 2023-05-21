Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 87F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.