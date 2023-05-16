The Boston Celtics won’t be facing the same Miami Heat team they last played in January, when the Heat was struggling with injuries and chemistry and searching for ways to win.
When the two teams meet in the Eastern Conference finals beginning with Game 1 today in Boston, the Celtics will face a Miami team that’s oozing with confidence despite being just the second eighth-seed to make it this far in the history of the NBA playoffs.
“We don’t take any of this for granted,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “It’s hard to win in this league. It’s hard to win in the playoffs, and it’s really freaking hard to get to the Eastern Conference finals. When you get to one step like this there’s great gratitude because there are a lot of teams that would love to be in this position.”
The Heat earned its second straight trip to the Eastern Conference finals by eliminating the New York Knicks in six games. The Celtics needed to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 on Sunday to advance.
If disposing of the Knicks was the rebirth of a postseason rivalry, Celtics-Heat is the renewal of one. This marks the third time in four years that Boston and Miami will battle for a berth in the NBA Finals. In 2020, the Heat won in six games at the bubble in Orlando. Last year, Boston won Game 7 in Miami before losing the NBA championship to Golden State.
Many expected the second-seeded Celtics to get to this point. The Heat, meanwhile, have been a surprise to just about everyone except themselves. Spoelstra, in his 15th season as the Heat’s head coach, said it was after the Heat’s 116-105 loss to Atlanta April 11 in the play-in tournament when he sensed his team’s determined resolve to get this deep in the playoffs.
“As soon as I walked into that film session, I knew how badly they wanted to keep this thing going,” Spoelstra said. “It was a spirit you always hope that you can cultivate in your team.”
The Heat then beat the Chicago Bulls to get into the playoffs where it upset the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games and the resurgent Knicks to join the 1999 Knicks as the only eighth seed to reach the finals in the East. Those Knicks eventually reached the NBA Finals where New York lost to San Antonio.
“We had to do a lot of things the hard way,” Spoelstra said of his team, which was 44-38 during the regular season. “But you hope adversity brings a group together instead of taking away their spirit.”
The Heat and Celtics split their four regular-season meetings this season with Boston winning the first two games and Miami claiming the last two. But their most recent encounter was back on Jan. 24, when the Heat won 98-95 in Miami. Boston will meet a far different Miami team than the one it played four months ago.
Bam Adebayo, the 6-9 center/forward from Kentucky, emerged as a physical force in the Knicks series. Guard Gabe Vincent has been a consistent scoring threat and veteran floor-leader Kyle Lowry has made all the right plays coming off the bench. Jimmy Butler, who has carried the Heat for much of the post-season averaging 31.1 points, was bothered by an ankle injury in the Knicks series, but still used his mental toughness to inspire his team.
“We’re not your normal eighth seed,” Spoelstra said. “But we developed an identity by winning games in the mud and grinding and toughing teams out.”
Lowry agrees: “Our team feeds off of that. We don’t mind physicality. It is what it is. Physicality is part of the game, as it should be.”
This best-of-seven series features two teams with rich playoff histories and passionate fan bases. The court will be stocked with superstars, wily veterans, shot blockers and game-changers. The first two games will be played in Boston with Games 3 and 4 in Miami. If necessary, Game 5 will be back in Boston, Game 6 in Miami and Game 7 in Boston.
The Heat must contend with the Celtics’ terrific tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum scored 51 points in Game 7 to eliminate the Sixers. It was the highest individual point total in the history of NBA Game 7s. Brown can dominate as well, averaging 24.6 points per game during the playoffs. That doesn’t scare Heat players, who are playing their best basketball at the right time.
“It’s a crazy story being written with all the ups and downs of the season," Adebayo said. “A lot of people counted us out. But now we’re in the Eastern Conference finals. It just shows the determination and will that we have.”
The Heat will not only be trying to reach the finals, but also gain some revenge for being ousted from the playoffs last year by the Celtics. The two teams are building the kind of playoff rivalry that can become legendary.
“I think they’re coming out ready to play basketball if anything a tone from last year," Brown said of the Heat. “We’ve just got to come with a great, fresh mind and execute what’s in front of us. I think that’s the key. I’m looking forward to it. I think it will be a great challenge.”
If there’s an edge in coaching, it must go to Spoelstra, who is seeking his sixth conference championship, while Joe Mazzulla is coaching in his first.
When someone tried to congratulate Butler on how far the Heat has gotten in the playoffs, he insisted the job is not complete.
“I’m so proud of all of my guys for playing as hard as we did,” he said. “But we’ve got eight more (wins) to go.”