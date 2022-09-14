A Florida town known for the infamous Rosewood Massacre was the site of a recent racist attack on prominent Miami Black historian and FIU professor emeritus of psychology, Marvin Dunn, Ph.D.
David Allen Emanuel, 61, was arrested and charged Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $50,000. The Levy County Sheriff’s Office determined Emanuel threatened to use his pickup truck to run down Dunn and his group last week while they were gathered on the side of a public roadway.
According to a report in the Miami Herald, Dunn said Emanuel screamed the N-word at them throughout the unprovoked altercation, which began when Dunn, his son and six others were outside the property he owns off State Road 24. Emanuel approached angrily and asked what they were doing, got into his Ford F250 pickup and made several dangerous passes at the group at a high rate of speed while using the racial epithet.
Dunn told the Herald he’d spent the past week burying the sheriff’s office with emails until it acted, and that the FBI contacted him Tuesday after Emanuel’s arrest, asking who he’d been in contact with at the sheriff’s office and saying the U.S. Department of Justice was aware of the incident.
Rosewood suffered a week of white mob violence in 1923 that killed at least 100 people and wiped the prosperous Black hamlet off the map. So egregious were the stories of rape, murder, looting, arson and neglect by elected officials that Florida investigated the claims in a 1993 report.
That led to a law that eventually compensated the massacre’s elderly surviving victims $150,000 each and created a scholarship fund for victims’ descendants.
Dunn purchased five acres of land in Rosewood more than a decade ago and is planning to clear part of it for an event he wants to host next year commemorating the 100th anniversary of the town’s racist-fueled destruction. The author and historian reportedly bought the acreage for it historical value and provides occasional tours to local students.
Dunn, 82, has written several books about Black history in Florida and in Miami, including “Black Miami in the Twentieth Century,” “A History of Florida Through Black Eyes,” “The Beast in Florida: A History of Anti-Black Violence” and “The Miami Riot of 1980: Crossing the Bounds.” His most recent book, published earlier this year, is “The Kingsleys,” a novel based on a real-life, mixed-race Florida family.