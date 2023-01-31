Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday in Little Haiti, where he met with Haitian and Cuban American community members to discuss the recent migrant crisis and defend the Biden administration’s new immigration policy.Designed to stop migrants from crossing the Mexican border, it allows people from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to apply for a 2-year parole; applicants must have a U.S. sponsor, pass a background check and possess a valid passport. Anyone attempting to come to the U.S.by boat won't be eligible for the program and will be banned from the country for five years.
Homeland Security Secretary defends immigration policy
