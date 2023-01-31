Alejandro Mayorkas
(WSVN)

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday in Little Haitiwhere he met with Haitian and Cuban American community members to discuss the recent migrant crisis and defend the Biden administrations new immigration policy.Designed to stop migrants from crossing the Mexican borderit allows people from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to apply for a 2-year paroleapplicants must have a U.S. sponsor, pass a background check and possess a valid passportAnyone attempting to come to the U.S.by boat won't be eligible for the program and will be banned from the country for five years.