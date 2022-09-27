Health care professionals, law enforcement and first responders who worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will be celebrated during Miami-Dade County’s first Hometown Heroes Parade, happening on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The event, culminating at FTX Arena, was spearheaded and is co-sponsored by Miami-Dade County Commissioners Danielle Cohen and Oliver Gilbert III.
“We talk about first responders and frontline workers and ... we rightfully think about the pandemic and we rightfully think about the storm that’s coming. All of those things are important, but I think about the kid who’s choking and they call 911,” Gilbert said during last week's news conference. “I think about the firefighter that responds. I think about the police officer who steps into a situation. The police officer who lost his life. I think about the everyday acts of heroism.”
The procession will begin moving up Biscayne Boulevard from its starting point at the Intercontinental Hotel at 11 a.m., then progress to Biscayne Bay and FTX Arena’s Parcel B. The parade will include health care professionals, police and fire departments, elected officials, and marching bands from Miami Senior High School and Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School, among others. Additional programming will include vessels with water-spraying features, jet ski aerialists and a flyboard aerialist.
The nearly two-hour long parade will be followed by a Family Fun Fest between 1-6 p.m. Expect activations by first responders and other essential workers, in addition to family-friendly activities, art displays, food trucks, live performances and more. COVID-19 vaccines will be available onsite.
A lineup of speakers and live music will appear on the main stage, emceed by the Miami Heat’s Dale McClean and featuring DJ Danny Stern and the Private Property band.
Sports-sponsored activations will be hosted by the Miami Marlins, Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat, local dance teams and musical acts.
A fun zone for kids will feature a mobile zip line, bungee jump, rock climbing wall, Halloween activities, pumpkin patch, face painting and a children’s costume contest.
Children and youth also will be able to work with local muralists to create a custom 8′ x 16′ mural. The one-of-a-kind piece will be blended as a single picture celebrating frontline workers across historic Miami-Dade landscapes.
Precise road closures will be announced closer to the parade date, but for now the following are anticipated between 4 a.m. – 2 p.m. Oct. 30.: Biscayne Boulevard North, NE Fifth Street/Port Boulevard and NE Sixth Street.