The Miami City Commission granted a zoning change last Thursday that will allow a new housing project to be built in Overtown.
Developer Housing Trust Group ultimately plans to redevelop the property located at 2000 NW Third Ave., coined “Rainbow Village,” into a mixed-use project that will include more than 1,900 new residential units, a new K-8 public school, and several community centers, services and recreation areas.
For now, the approval on March 23 set the ball rolling for phase one of the project, which will include 310 multifamily dwelling units – 248 designated for workforce housing, 31 of which must be considered affordable and another 31 allocated as extremely low-income units.
Although the zoning change was met without dissent, two residents neighboring the project spoke out against the blight they currently face.
“I’m all for the new development, but the conditions we’re in right now are very bad, very bad,” said Tanya Walker. “Things are falling apart.”
Walker said her neighbors refused to join her at the meeting due to a loss of faith after being told time and again that their conditions would be improved with no follow-through.
“I just believe at some point somebody will be that ear that will try to help us, because the conditions are really bad, from mold, it’s just bad because we’re left out high and dry, like nobody really cares and that’s why nobody’s coming,” she continued.
Walker was directed by Commissioner Christine King to speak to her chief of staff and coordinate a follow-up.
“Things are going to get better,” King said.
Co-living deferred
At that same meeting, another item was introduced that would implement “co-living” into the zoning text, described as a new way to house residents within a “shared communal living space.”
“Unfortunately, there are so many people that are living in my district that need this co-living because they can’t afford the astronomical rents that are asked, so they have to share,” said King.
Only King and Commissioner Sabina Covo were in full support of the item, empathizing with residents in the sprawling eastern Districts 5 and 2, which the two commissioners represent respectively. As such, the item was deferred and will be further deliberated upon at the April 13 meeting.
In the meantime, Commissioner Manolo Reyes cautioned against the traffic and parking dangers of having, say, six people living in one apartment without the infrastructure to support them.
As it is written now, the amendment requires a minimum of half a parking space for each co-living room – defined as a single bedroom within the co-living unit – as well as an additional visitor’s spot for every 10 rooms.
To account for the very concerns expressed by Reyes, the zones accommodating co-living will only be “urban center and urban core areas where there is significantly less reliance on automobiles and enhanced utilization of bicycle and transit facilities that connect to places of employment and other services.”
“If we had a decent – not a decent, an existent – mass transit system, I’d agree with you 100%,” said Reyes.
The commissioner agreed to support the item moving forward on the condition that safeguards be put in place to make sure that co-living doesn’t spread to suburban areas.