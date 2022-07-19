Significant investments in housing relief are a big focus of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s 2023 proposed budget released Friday, but a growing battle over the property tax rate is overtaking the narrative.
Due to wildly rising property values, property taxes are expected to rise 3% – the maximum increase allowed for resident homeowners in one year, according to state law. To offset that during this current inflationary period while residents are struggling with higher prices on everything from cars and gasoline to groceries, county commissioners are pushing for a historic 4% rate cut. Levine Cava is only offering a 1% reduction.
A 4% cut would keep residential tax bills level with this year’s amounts.
Miami-Dade County already has one of the highest median property taxes in the United States, and is ranked 210th of its 3,143 counties in order of median property taxes.
Known as “millage,” the countywide tax rate is currently $467 for every $100,000 of taxable value; that would drop to $462 under the Levine Cava budget.
The average yearly property tax paid by Miami-Dade County residents amounts to about 4.67% of their yearly income.
On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County commissioners were set to vote on the maximum property tax rate for 2023, but had failed to even take up the matter by press time. The figure is subject to change during September budget hearings.
Even with a 1% millage rate cut, Levine Cava’s budget has significantly more property tax revenue than the government is spending this year. Under her proposal, about $2 billion in property taxes would be spent on day-to-day government expenses, up 11% from this year.
Overall, the new budget proposal increases spending 15% over the previous year’s $9.3 billion budget. The county workforce would also grow by about 600 jobs.
With extra revenue, the budget erases some long-term deficits present in prior budgets and creates a $164 million that Levine Cava believes is necessary to offset a predicted, future recession.
She pointed to the housing crash of 2009 that sent tax revenue plunging after a rate cut during the boom years, setting off years of austerity budgets and service cuts.
“This cannot and will not happen again,” Levine Cava said on Friday. “It would be very short-sighted to make deeper cuts when we’re facing a potential cliff in an upcoming downturn in the economy and loss of property values.”
Meanwhile, the 2023 budget would invest $40 million for new housing programs, including subsidies for landlords. The proposed “Building Blocks Workforce Housing Initiative” would pay landlords up to $18 million in the first year for charging rents that match the county guidelines -- prices deemed affordable for middle-class incomes.
That would mean a family of four earning less than $137,000 or a single tenant earning up to $96,000. Landlords would get $2,000 a year for every unit rented to someone in that income level. Existing affordability guidelines say a two-bedroom apartment priced at up to $3,000 a month would be considered affordable for those income ranges.
Using federal dollars, Miami-Dade would loosen income requirements for its original COVID-19 rental assistance program. Miami-Dade has already distributed more than $100 million through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, known as ERAP, with another $30 million available.
The 2023 budget proposal also has an increase of more than $100 million in funds the county can allocate to developers for housing projects, for a total of roughly $390 million.