Miami-Dade County is receiving $1.2 billion in federal aid that will go toward long-overdue repairs for its airports and public transportation. How much of that will trickle into the Black community is anyone’s guess.
Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson was joined by 30 elected officials Friday morning at the Brownsville Metrorail station to unveil an $18.6 billion check to the state provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Wilson was one of five Democratic members to co-sponsor the bill, and she did so as a senior member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and co-chair of the Florida Ports Caucus.
“It is the largest federal investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak, and it is the single-largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system,” Wilson said. “It creates jobs, jobs, jobs. And as your Democratic congresswoman, I made certain that Miami-Dade, Broward and our entire state got their fair share.”
Exactly how many jobs, though, no one really knows.
Of Florida’s total $18,661,120,000 in funding, Miami-Dade will receive nearly $1,274,907,786 for public transit and the Miami International and Opa-locka Executive airports. More specifically, MIA will benefit from $42,461,693 and Opa-locka Executive Airport from $295,000. Broward County will receive $32,783,431 for its Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The Miami Times wanted to know exactly how the money would be spent at Opa-locka’s airport and how many jobs would be earmarked for Black workers on all infrastructure projects, but the county was unable to provide that information.
“It is such an honor and privilege to be here with this incredible group of people who know how important this bill is, how important this money is to our future, to our community,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “We need this investment. We need to fix our bridges, our water, our broadband, our housing – our transit – yes, right here. At this great, great station in Brownsville. We need to fix these things. And we need those good jobs that come with that money, too.”
The national bill also provides an additional $107.9 billion in new discretionary funds that local municipalities will be able to apply for, but how much will come to Miami-Dade appears to be unknown, which means how the dollars will be divvied up among our cities or what the process will be to access that funding remains unclear. Employees at the mayor’s office told The Miami Times they weren’t sure how everything was going to work yet.
Natalia Jaramillo, deputy communications director for the mayor’s office, says the mayor has created an infrastructure working group within the administration, headed by COO Jimmy Morales and representatives from the resilience and equity and inclusion offices. They’re looking into possible or up-and-coming projects that will require multiple sources of funding but can be financed through this federal grant – including septic-to-sewer conversions and the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Plan.
There is no clarity yet on the full amount these projects will be receiving, but the county wants to make sure it’s investing in communities that have historically been overlooked and disinvested. They want to start by focusing on the north corridor for its transit push, the SMART Plan and converting septic tanks to the county’s sewer system.
“[We want] to make sure the projects that we’re either applying for, that we’re presenting or that we’re going to move forward on, have the oversight of (the office of) equity and inclusion to make sure that that component is prioritized,” Jaramillo said.
However, there is federal funding that the county has already received to make major upgrades to its transportation system.
“We’re excited about this funding. It allows us to do things that accelerate projects and initiatives that we otherwise would not have been able to do,” said Eulois Cleckley, the new director and CEO of the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works.
Specifically with the 40-year-old Metromover system, there are oftentimes issues with communications and delays so it needs a complete overhaul. Named the Metromover System Improvement Project, the department will replace signaling communication, modernize mechanical parts and upgrade the system’s control center beginning this summer.
The funding also will be used to accelerate maintenance on the existing Metrorail, citing Brownsville’s station as an example. That calls for changes in infrastructure to make paths more ADA-accessible, fix issues with escalators and elevators, and make upgrades to the track components.
Cleckley says that bus shelters must also be upgraded to make sure that “passengers have the highest quality of service while they’re waiting to take that transit in order for them to get to where they need to go.” As part of the Bus Shelter Expansion Project, 360 new bus shelters and 200 bicycle pads will be installed throughout the county by June of next year, while 100 shelters are currently on schedule to be installed by fall of this year.
“Sometimes we get caught in words like infrastructure, bridges, trains and rail. And we forget that it’s actually people who cross those bridges. It’s kids who actually get on this train,” said Oliver Gilbert, Miami-Dade County Commission vice chairman. “You’re not just investing in roads and bridges and trains and rail and airports. You are investing in people. You’re investing in America.”