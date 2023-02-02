The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust a more than $21 million grant.
The announcement came on Thursday afternoon against the backdrop of the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, where people experiencing homelessness pass time daily on lawns and benches.
Marian Mollegen McFadden, HUD’s principal deputy assistant secretary for community planning and development, said the money would come from the organization’s new $315 million national package. Of that amount, she said, nearly $55 million is being allocated for projects in rural communities, and $260 million will go toward the unsheltered homeless population across the country.
Miami-Dade County was one of the first of 46 communities to receive a portion of the grant. Each community responded to a special notice of funding opportunity coined Continuum of Care (CoC) with a comprehensive approach to addressing unsheltered homelessness.
Those approaches were required to involve “coordination with healthcare providers, other housing agencies such as public housing authorities, and people with lived experience,” according to a press release sent out by HUD ahead of the Feb. 2 news conference.
“This was a competition, and you did well,” said McFadden to a crowd that included Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, members of the Board of County Commissioners, Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book, Public Housing Director Michael Liu and more.
Last year, the Homeless Trust was awarded more than $41 million after a similar CoC competition.
“Lots of people talk,” said Book. “Lots of people don’t do what this HUD does, what this administration in Washington does, they lead by example and put money on the table, because talk is cheap.”
In the coming weeks, HUD will be awarding more grants to other communities throughout the U.S. and providing housing vouchers to all of its CoC grantees.
Each of these steps will enable the Homeless Trust to improve street outreach and develop permanent housing for the county’s homeless population.
In the past 15 months, the county has developed 700 new affordable units, accelerated by the announcement of the Building Blocks program last April to finance affordable and workforce housing. According to Book, the county currently has the funds for roughly 600 more.
“We all know that the key to ending homelessness is housing, right? Let’s just be clear,” said Levine Cava.
However, with 1,056 people still living on the streets according to a count conducted by HUD and county staff last week, as well as more than 2,400 living in shelters, the work is far from over. Levine Cava says the new allocation will build upon the county’s momentum.
In the meantime, Book is already looking ahead.
“We decided 28 years ago that we would not subscribe to a warehousing of homeless individuals," he said. "We would build a continuum, but our plan is on a fast track, Mayor.”
Book expects continued funds from the county on top of this donation from HUD, hoping for as high as $40 million more by September.
The Homeless Trust placed 7,635 formerly homeless adults and children into permanent housing in 2021 with the help of HUD funding. Nevertheless, homelessness across the country increased by 3.4% from 2020 to 2022.
“In so many ways in our system [the homeless are] actually voiceless,” said BCC Chairman Oliver Gilbert. “We’re literally their only presence. We’re literally their only voice.”