The Broward Office of the Inspector General has found that a North Lauderdale commissioner and her campaign treasurer committed multiple campaign finance violations stemming from the November 2020 election.
The investigation was conducted against Commissioner Regina Martin, the city’s first African American Caribbean woman to be elected into office.
The OIG received a tip in April 2021 questioning whether Martin paid cash for an election night watch party after she failed to report actual or in-kind venue expenditures when she filed campaign treasurer’s reports.
The investigation uncovered that before the election, “the campaign routinely deposited cash, and before and after the election it withdrew cash from the campaign’s bank account without Martin and her campaign treasurer reporting the transactions in compliance with Florida’s campaign finance laws.”
In a lengthy, 287-page report released Oct.20, 2022, the OIG found Martin accepted cash contributions in excess of $5,000 and two or more contributions made through or in the name of someone else, both of which are felonies.
The report found Martin also falsified reports and accepted numerous cash contributions in excess of $50, as well as accepting contributions less than five days before the election, all of which are misdemeanors of the first degree.
Martin omitted contributor names and amounts on bank deposit slips when accepting these contributions. Some of the contributions accepted were not made through her campaign treasurer and campaign depository, according to the report.
Martin declined to be interviewed by investigators and was not immediately reachable for comment for the Sun Sentinel, which broke the story on the morning of Oct. 20, 2022.