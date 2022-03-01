Interim City of Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales, a 28-year veteran of the department who slid into Art Acevedo’s shoes October 2021, was officially promoted to the role permanently Feb. 28. The decision was announced in a news release. No public process took place to fill the position.
“After further evaluating Chief Morales’ performance during the first 100 days, I am extremely confident that he is eminently qualified, respected and admired by many and will continue to do a great job as Chief for the Police Department. Furthermore, this decision will ensure stability at the leadership level of the City's Police department,” said City Manager Art Noriega in a written statement.
Acevedo survived just six months in Miami before being fired. In April 2021 amidst his hiring, Mayor Frances Suarez said, “We got the Michael Jordan of police chiefs.”