Jason Jenkins, a man friends and family say was never afraid to roll up his sleeves and get his hands dirty, was commemorated at a celebration of life service held at Hard Rock Stadium this past Monday.
The 47-year-old Miami Dolphins executive died of a blood clot Aug.27, leaving behind a wife and three children, along with a legacy of service.
“It won’t be your geography that marks your journey,” Jenkins was once quoted as saying. “It’ll be three things: the depth of your relationships, the foundation of your values and the courage of your decision-making.”
Those three things were what made Jenkins remarkable and earned him his unofficial title as community unifier, according to those who knew him best.
Hundreds of prominent sports figures, activists, elected officials and faith leaders gathered to share their fondest memories of Jenkins and to see his infectious smile one last time as a video of the late husband and father played on the stadium’s Jumbotron.
Nominated by Breakthrough Miami, Jenkins was among three finalists selected for the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce 2022 NOVO Awards, which will be presented today, Sept. 7.
“What makes Jason’s transition so tough for me and thousands (of people) in our community is [that he] gave us access to people that we probably would have never met,” said Arthur Jackson III, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, at the event. “Jason gave us access to provisions that this community, and many in it, would have never been able to afford on their own.”
Born and raised in Houston, Jenkins earned his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism in 1997. His love for football was a gift passed down from his father at an early age; during his college years, he played as a defensive back for Texas Tech University.
His love for the game continued through his career as a communications and media professional.
Jenkins started out as an associate athletics director at Texas Southern University in 1999 before joining the San Francisco 49ers’ media relations department three years later.
He then moved to South Florida and landed a position as director of media relations for the Miami Dolphins in 2009. It was only up from there as Jenkins ascended the ranks to become senior director of media relations then vice president of communications and, ultimately, senior vice president of communications and community affairs in 2015, a role he continued to fulfill until his death.
“Jason won victories for humanity every day,” said Tom Garfinkel, Dolphins CEO. “Be ashamed to die until you have won some victory for humanity,” he continued, quoting educator Horace Mann.
Jenkins was always ready to lend a helping hand to the community – including during food drives sponsored by the Miami Dolphins Foundation – and created Football Unites, a program designed to educate youth and create a more inclusive South Florida through partnerships with 60 organizations.
The program provides cultural tours, diversity workshops, multicultural holiday celebrations and community tailgating opportunities for youth in the community.
“When he started Football Unites, it just took off,” said District 24 Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson.
Jenkins, she says, never failed to support Wilson’s 5000 Role Models of Excellence dropout prevention and mentoring program, including volunteering as the emcee for its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast and academic signing events.
Since its establishment, Football Unites has offered hundreds of free laptops to high school seniors in Wilson’s program.
“When the pandemic struck, there was such a shortage of computers because adults needed them to work from home. … Jason hustled to get them for us but it wasn’t easy,” said Wilson. “He was a wonderful role model to our boys. I know that it took a lot to be an African American man representing the stadium, especially with the different challenges with Formula One, but he never said anything about being challenged and I never saw him angry.”
“He was the sweetest and kindest person in the world,” said Romania Dukes, founder of Mothers Fighting for Justice. “I’ve never met anyone like Jason ever in my life who would take the time to do the work and be hands on, who not just spoke about giving but was a part of the giving.”
Dukes, who met Jenkins through Trayvon Martin Foundation founder Sybrina Fulton, said Jenkins is one of few leaders who responded to a call to bring more opportunities to youth overlooked in South Dade.
“The impact he had on the Black community can never be duplicated,” said Dukes, recalling times when Jenkins would reach out to her to see what her community needed. “He meant so much to me and my organization. He took the time out to come way down south to volunteer with me and give out hot meals to the homeless and to the kids in our community.”
Through Football Unites, Jenkins arranged for a group of 160 children and parents who live in South Dade to attend a Dolphins game, which coincidentally fell on Dukes’ birthday.
“This wasn’t a job for him, it was a mission,” said Retha Boone-Fye, program director of the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board, who felt like she lost a son with Jenkins’ passing. “He was everywhere. He was always available to such an extent that we would chastise him and say, ‘You’re doing too much.’”
The advisory board will rename its Community Pillar Award, which Jenkins received earlier this year, after him.
“He was a superhero, in my opinion, a true humanitarian,” Boone-Fye added.
Outside of his role as VP of communications and community affairs, Jenkins sat on various boards such as United Way, YWCA South Florida, Breakthrough Miami, the Anti-Defamation League of Florida, the Urban League of Broward County and the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.
“Long before Jason was a board member, he took deep interest in Breakthrough Miami’s mission and work,” Lori-Ann Cox, CEO of Breakthrough Miami told The Miami Times. “One of the first programs at Breakthrough Miami supported by the Dolphins under the leadership of Jason was our Breakthroughs & Bridges program. Our partnership fostered unique spaces for meaningful dialogue among youth to address issues of agency, identity and inclusion, and offered solutions-oriented joint learning experiences across our diverse communities of students.”
Jenkins was known for going the extra mile.
When Heavyn Lee, a Breakthrough Miami scholar, received admittance to Harvard University her senior year at Miami Beach Senior High School, Jenkins arranged a surprise visit from Dolphins franchise owner Stephen Ross, also a MBSHS graduate. She received a custom jersey and tickets to the 2020 Super Bowl.
“[He] sincerely believed the power to unite people lies in today’s youth,” noted Cox. “We will continue to deepen our Breakthroughs & Bridges program … and we also see our leadership framework, built upon the social justice model of leading self, leading others, leading community, as a testament to Jason’s vision. This work, propelled by an NFL Inspire Change grant, is Jason’s legacy in action.”
Breakthrough Miami will also establish a scholarship in Jenkins’ name for graduating high school seniors who demonstrate a commitment to community.
“One of the greatest sources of sorrow I have is knowing that he had accomplished so much yet had so much more still to give,” said Jenkins’ wife, Elizabeth, to the crowd Monday. “I challenge each and every one of you to not let my husband’s legacy fall to the wayside, but take a part of him with you and apply it in your own life.”
“Now the question becomes who will replace Jason. That’s what everyone is wondering,” said Wilson. “And I’m sure that’s what the Dolphins are concerned about also. Who can and who will replace Jason, because it’s phenomenal shoes to fill. A Jason Jenkins doesn’t come along every day – they are few and far between.”