South Florida is mourning the loss of one of its highest-ranking Black executives.
Jason Jenkins, senior vice president of communications and community affairs for the Miami Dolphins, died suddenly in the hours before the team’s Saturday preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the franchise announced. He was 47.
“It is with profound sadness that the Miami Dolphins announce the passing of Jason Jenkins,” a Dolphins press release stated. “He died suddenly on Saturday, August 27, 2022, leaving behind his wife, Elizabeth, and three beautiful children, an organization of people who are mourning his passing and a South Florida community which will forever bear his impact.”
In his role with the Dolphins, Jenkins was a fixture both in the press box and within his South Florida community. He started with Miami in 2009 as the team’s director of media relations, and shifted into an even larger role in 2015 when he was promoted to the position he held at his death.
He more recently oversaw media outreach for Hard Rock Stadium and Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix.
For his efforts, Jenkins was awarded a Corporate Pillar Award by Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Council. He also was reportedly a board member of the Anti-Defamation League of Florida, Breakthrough Miami, Dolphins Challenge Cancer, Pro Sports Assembly, Urban League of Broward County, Women of Tomorrow and YMCA Miami.
Romania Dukes, founder of Mothers Fighting for Justice, posted a heartfelt tribute to Jenkins on Facebook.
“It’s truly hard to put into words what Jason Jenkins meant to me and our community. He was always willing to help because he believed in a better tomorrow and he wanted to play a part in it,” she wrote.
“I am heartbroken,” said Dolphins owner Steve Ross in a statement. “Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community, and above all a kind and incredible family man. His dedication to our organization was unmatched. He was my friend, but most of all he was a generous soul. My heart is with Elizabeth and his children tonight. The Jenkins family will always be a part of the Dolphins family.”
There is much speculation surrounding Jenkins’ cause of death, but that information has not yet been made public.
A memorial service for Jenkins will be held at Hard Rock Stadium Monday, Sept. 5, at 4 p.m.