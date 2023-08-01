Miami’s November election is in limbo as city attorneys rush to appeal a map drawn by plaintiffs and subsequently approved by a district court last weekend.
Judge K. Michael Moore made a long-awaited ruling on the city of Miami’s redistricting case July 30, 2023, rejecting maps preferred by city commissioners and instead approving one that would keep Coconut Grove intact for the upcoming election.
Both the city’s 2022 approved map and its remedial map proffered on June 14 were struck down by the court for using racial gerrymandering tactics in violation of the constitutional Voting Rights Act. In 2022, before the lawsuit was filed in December, many residents of West Coconut Grove argued that their historically Black neighborhood was split between three districts, weakening their power to form a cohesive voting bloc.
“It’s a new day for Miami voters who will finally have a fair say in our elections,” said Yanelis Valdes, director of organizing and advocacy for Engage Miami and an individual plaintiff in the case. “The court’s decision to reject the city’s gerrymander and order the plaintiffs’ map means Miami’s communities will get fair representation in government this November.”
“The court got it right (on Sunday) by ordering a map that protects the will of the people,” said Nicholas Warren, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union who is representing the plaintiffs. “Today is a big win for racial justice and democracy in Miami.”
Ordered to submit the new plaintiffs’ map to the Miami-Dade Elections Department by this past Monday, the city instead filed a motion with the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals to withhold Moore’s ruling. That night, the appeals court agreed to temporarily suspend the July 30 order until a judge has a chance to review the city’s complaint.
Plaintiffs were given until this morning to submit their objection to the city’s appeal. It appears that the Aug. 1 deadline set by the elections department has been derailed due to the ongoing litigation.
The city’s appeal comes on the grounds that Moore’s ruling drastically alters district boundaries too close to a pending municipal election, where three commissioners are up for reelection. In a statement sent out yesterday morning, the city also claimed that the plaintiffs’ map does nothing to “correct” – and in fact, exacerbates – the racially divided districts.
Commissioners have long justified the fabrication of three majority-Hispanic districts, one Black district and one Anglo district in the city of Miami and assert that the new court-approved map abides by these same divisions.
“The court rejected the city’s version of the so-called ‘Black District 5,’ for not being narrowly tailored, then mandated a plan that is not statistically significantly different,” reads the statement.
Indeed, District 5, represented by Commission Chair Christine King, looks roughly the same, although it no longer includes downtown Miami and instead incorporates the Morningside neighborhood. Districts 1, 3 and 4, on the other hand, undergo more significant changes.
Racial gerrymandering has become a topic of interest on the national stage since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Alabama’s congressional map in June for violating the Voting Rights Act. The state was accused of diluting the Black vote by incorporating only one Black-majority district, despite being 27% Black in population.
Alabama case
Although it was ordered to create a second majority-Black district or “something quite close to it,” lawmakers in the Republican-dominated House and Senate went on to approve a new map July 21 that would increase Black voting power in its second district from just 31% to 40%. Many have made it clear that isn’t going to cut it.
Plaintiffs in the case have since responded to the new map with dissent. The objections will be heard in court Aug. 14.
“In both plans, Black voters are unable to elect their preferred candidates,” reads the objection, filed on Friday. “[The new map] continues to violate this Court’s order because nothing about the new [congressional District 2] meaningfully increases Black voters’ electoral opportunities, nor decreases the dilution of their vote.”
An analysis outlined by plaintiffs show that not a single Black-preferred candidate would have won in important elections from 2014, 2018 and 2022 with the new map. The objection also delineates how Black lawmakers were removed from the reapportionment committee, essentially pushing them out of the redrawing process.
Additionally, Black leaders both in Alabama and locally in Miami-Dade have argued that their respective congressional maps were crafted purposely to maintain the Republican Party’s slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Approximately 30 cases throughout nine Republican-led states were pending as of last month for similar voting rights violations.