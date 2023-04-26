Vice President Kamala Harris posing with students from the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project while on a stop in Miami last week. Harris announced a $562 million federal investment plan to help communities nationwide with climate change and mitigation against extreme weather, like the historic rainfall that recently flooded parts of Fort Lauderdale that cascaded into a Miami-Dade County gas shortage
Kamala Harris meets boys from 5000 Role Models
- The Miami Times
APRIL 19-25
Recent Obituaries
58, landscaper, died April 8. Memorial ser… Read moreKELVIN A. BUTLER
85, nurses assistant, died April 22. Viewi… Read moreORA MAE HODGES MOORE
50, driver for Miami-Dade County Public Sc… Read moreCASSANDRA MATHIS CANTY
69, school director, died April 14. Viewin… Read moreJULIA “JUDY” ALLEN
