The Ailey II dance company showcases a new generation of artists and will bring Miami native Andrew Bryant home for the first time as a professional dancer for a one-night-only performance at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.
Ailey II is the second company of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and aims to bridge the gap from studio to the stage for young performers from The Ailey School. It was founded in 1974 and has since become one of the most popular dance companies in the country. It is known for merging the spirit and energy of our nation’s finest early-career dance talent with emerging choreographers.
Francesca Harper, the company’s artistic director, has been connected with Ailey II almost since its inception. Her mother, Denise Jefferson, was the director in 1984 and brought Harper as a child to watch dancers practice, which she continued doing until Jefferson’s death in 2010.
“It all came full circle. I grew up around Alvin Ailey since my mother was the director of the school, so all the people in the school and organization are like my family,” said Harper. “Coming back into the building and having all these memories, it’s painful. But reconnecting with peers and students has been so healing and empowering.”
In an interview with The Miami Times, Harper referenced the local dancers who are part of Ailey’s legacy and are returning to their hometown, such as retired dancer Jamar Roberts and now Andrew Bryant, who hails from Liberty City.
Early on, Bryant was interested in a career in law, but changed course at 14 after watching his older brother in a show written by famed dance professional Traci Young-Byron. He later began formal dance training at the Young Contemporary Dance Theatre and attended Northwestern Senior High School to hone his craft as he worked through university.
“I was really inspired by how my brother performed each piece that night. He had such great musicality and, overall, there was a swag he possessed in every dance,” said Bryant. “That’s where my initial love for dance started, from seeing my older brother dance; that inspired me to pursue it as a hobby, a passion and then a lifestyle.”
Bryant was introduced to Ailey II through the company’s school. He participated in a partnership between The Ailey School and Bryant’s alma mater, Towson University, to provide a weeklong residency for college students that ended with a public performance. That week inspired the young performer’s love and admiration for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
Attending The Ailey School doesn’t guarantee a spot in Ailey II. However, it is required to attend The Ailey School in order to audition for the dance company, which pushed Bryant to apply for admission. He found out soon after his college graduation that he was headed to New York to attend the renowned dance school and begin what he calls his “heartbreaking journey” to master his craft.
Bryant solidified his aspiration to join Ailey II after watching a dancer from his home studio in one of the company’s first performances. Seeing someone from Miami, according to Bryant, confirmed that his dream was attainable.
“Watching her helped inspire me because I was able to see someone I grew up dancing with be able to achieve her dream of being a dancer for this amazing company,” said Bryant. “I told myself, ‘Well, Andrew, why can’t you do that?’ when all I had to (do) was work hard to make my dream come true.”
The young dancer told The Miami Times that throughout his journey, he carried a strong sense of community from growing up in Liberty City, and now he’s finally returning to perform in front of friends and family for the first time since graduating from college.
Eight new dancers, including Bryant, join five returning members for their inaugural season with Ailey II. The production incorporates contemporary and abstract dance styles to tell enough of a story while leaving room for interpretation by the audience. Three dance pieces are set for the production, which Harper hopes will keep the audience on the edge of its seat.
Ailey II presents the debut work of Andrea Miller, “Psukhe.” The title is an ancient Greek word meaning “life’s breath, spirit and soul” and is the origin of the English word “psyche.”
The production also includes “Enemy in the Figure” and Harper’s “Freedom Series,” which travels through the landscape of her memories growing up at the theater and the legacy that was passed down to her and the next generation. Her piece offers a peek into the future of Ailey II, in which Bryant, as well as his peers, play an essential role.
Bryant hopes to inspire young people in Miami in the same way his peers and older brother motivated him to pursue his dream.
“I think that a lot of kids coming from Miami don’t get the opportunity to see someone live their dreams and follow through (them),” said Bryant. “I want to be that person on stage that inspired that little boy that it’s OK to go out and chase his dream, no matter how wild or insane it might be to someone else.”