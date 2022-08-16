A community with historic tensions between residents and police watches and waits as information trickles out about the robbery suspect killed by police on the streets of Liberty City Monday night, who reportedly shot officer Cesar Echaverry in the head when confronted.
The streets remained calm Tuesday as investigators combed the area for evidence around NW Seventh Avenue and 62nd Street, where the altercation ended after a car crash. Miami-Dade Police (MDPD) officers were dispatched to the area at around 8:15 p.m.
"This was really shocking news," said Jean Etienne, an employee at a nearby business who had to wait hours before being allowed to enter his workplace Tuesday while officers cleared the scene. "Now I have to look over my shoulders every time I leave and keep my eyes open. You need to stay vigilant around here. It makes me fear for my life."
The gravely injured 29-year-old detective is reportedly brain dead and not expected to recover. His grief-stricken parents, sister, and fiance remain by his bedside. Echaverry has been moved to a neurological intensive care unit and is in “extremely critical condition,” according to a departmentwide email sent to officers on Tuesday afternoon, as reported in the Miami Herald.
Police officers are keeping a vigil at Jackson Memorial Hospital to pray for their fallen colleague.
At a 5 p.m. news conference Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez confirmed that Echaverry remains in extremely critical condition but would not share details beyond that out of respect for the victim's family.
"There is no way that we can ever repay the debt that we owe them for [their] sacrifice," said Levine Cava. "All that we can do is be here, as we are today, supporting them in solidarity."
Ramirez, who said he knows the victim personally, could not brief reporters on details surrounding the robbery or release information about the suspect, but The Miami Herald subsequently reported that Miami Dade PD identified the gunman as 32-year-old Jeremy Willie Hortan from Lithia Springs, Georgia.
"I don't have any of the details of the robbery, I know that they were looking for a robbery subject that had fled from BSO (Broward Sherrif's Office officers) out of Broward County," Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, told The Miami Times following the press conference. "And they came into Miami-Dade County and they [suspect] was picked up by our RID (Robbery Intervention Detail) unit that goes after the worst of the worst."
The chase may have started in Dania Beach, Ramirez disclosed at the press conference. Broward Sheriff's office says a robbery happened there around 3:39 p.m. Monday, where a clerk managed to take a photo of the car's tags.
"These are very difficult times that we're seeing out here across this country of ours and right here in Miami-Dade County," said Stahl. "But the outpouring of support and love for our officer that's fighting for his life right now is refreshing. I hope that our officer pulls through."
A news conference held Monday night called for community solidarity.
“I just asked our fellow officers to stand as one, our fire department to stand as one, for the officer and the family, and I ask our community to please stand as one and pray,” said Ramirez while accompanied by Levine Cava and commissioners.
Echaverry is reportedly a young, rising officer and father with plans to be married. If he doesn’t pull through, he will be the fourth Miami-Dade officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty since 2007.
According to police, the suspect fled, hit an officer’s vehicle and crashed head-on into a civilian vehicle with three people in the car, who were transported to the hospital in good condition for observation.
The altercation apparently ensued when multiple officers confronted the suspect, which led to the shooting that also ended the suspect’s life at the scene, from where his body was later removed.
State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she sent prosecutors to the scene to investigate all aspects of the shooting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently leading the investigation.