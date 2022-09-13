The Liberty City Community Revitalization Trust stands to gain $296,000 in additional funding from the city of Miami, thanks to a budget fueled by growth in property tax revenues.
The increase is part of Miami’s $1.5 billion spending plan that commissioners gave initial approval to on Saturday during an unusual weekend budget hearing that officials said was scheduled to give the public a better opportunity to provide their input. Several dozen people showed up, more than a typical budget hearing would see, and a few of them spoke publicly in support of the Liberty City Trust.
The increased financial boost agreed to by commissioners more than doubles the organization’s budget to $495,000 to expand youth jobs, mentoring and empowerment programs. The Trust also helps people rehabilitate their homes and promotes business growth, among other social service programs.
Little time was otherwise spent on debating city priorities, but increased spending also was preliminarily approved for police and fire departments. The bulk of a $33.6 million increase to the pension programs for those two groups of civil servants is tied to a 2018 legal settlement with labor unions.
The budget additionally featured a reorganization of the city’s staff charged with preparing for the impacts of climate change. In a reversal of a controversial move from 2020, the city plans to separate the department of resilience and sustainability from the public works department. Six city workers will move out from the latter and function as a stand-alone team, supported by climate activists. Advocates also asked at Saturday’s meeting for the city to consider dedicating $150,000 more to the reestablished department to hire two supplementary employees.
Commissioners agreed to consider making changes before the second vote on Sept. 22.