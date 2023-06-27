The family and friends of Roots Collective co-founder and activist Daniel Agnew gathered to celebrate his life Monday afternoon at the New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church in Miami.
The 34-year-old Chicagoan died in a multicar crash June 15 on Interstate 95 in Miami while heading home after working late to complete a printing order for his business, Roots Printing. During the service, loved ones shared their respect for his character and praised his commitment to helping people.
Theresa Agnew, Agnew’s mother, explained that her son became involved with and a leader in activism after reading about African American history, and decided to put his knowledge into action. His older brother and co-founder of Black Men Build, Phillip Agnew, expressed his admiration for Agnew’s strength and caring heart.
Agnew’s death has broken the hearts of the hundreds of people he touched with his Black apparel line, Roots Clothing, and efforts to empower Black Miami, working with other local organizations. The young entrepreneur established Roots Collective in 2015 with his business partner and close friend, Isaiah Thomas, in Liberty City near Black Men Build.
The brothers came to Miami after Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012 and organized Dream Defenders to fight at the front lines of gun reform. They continued their activism a decade later and worked to educate the community.
According to Thomas, the organization focused on growing self-sufficiency and economic growth in Black and brown communities and bridged Black culture and activism. Roots Collective eventually expanded its resources during the COVID-19 pandemic to create Village Free(dge) to feed homeless individuals and families.
Daniel Agnew engaged with small businesses and community members to establish solidarity. He and other leaders hosted local events at the Roots Blackhouse to celebrate Juneteenth and Miami Art Week, and also used the space for youth enrichment after-school programs and summer camps.
The Liberty City activist accomplished great feats within and outside the community despite a difficult past, leaving home at 16 and as a two-time felon, a fact he often shared online.
Phillip Agnew concluded the service by encouraging others to pay homage to his brother’s legacy by completing the mission he began many years ago.