Retired Judge Alfonso L. Adderly – affectionately known as Leo – was laid to rest over the weekend, with his family and friends finding solace in knowing his legacy will live on.
“There are some people that when they die, they die,” said Greater Mount Pleasant A.M.E Church Senior Pastor Santarvis Brown at Saturday’s funeral. “But there are other people when they die, they have a strange and uncanny ability to continue to live. It is obvious to me that brother Adderly will continue to live.”
Adderly, the only child of Alfonso and Elaine Johnson Adderly, was raised in what is now Overtown but lived in close proximity to many of his maternal cousins, including Dorothy Jenkins Fields, and education-prioritizing grandparents who bore seven children.
“Judge Adderly and I grew up in the same yard with our cousins,” Jenkins Fields, a noted historian, told The Miami Times. “This was the first family, as far as we know, Black or white, to have as many as all seven children graduate college before the end of World War II, (though) the first four children had to go away because there was no high school for Black children in Miami.”
Adderly was devoted to family and often researched its history.
While at Booker T. Washington Senior High School, the first high school in Miami to accept Black students, Adderly gravitated toward American and world history and played the flute for the school’s marching band.
He pursued a bachelor’s degree at Morehouse College in Atlanta before a brief teaching stint at Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Following in his uncle Judge John Johnson’s footsteps – Miami’s second Black judge – Adderly pursued a law degree at Howard University.
“He had an uncle that was practicing law and he was evidently impressed with that,” Jenkins Fields recalled. “Uncle John, having been a graduate of Howard, knew Thurgood Marshall and many of the legal scholars … and they would come to our home and we would get to meet them. We were all impressed because we would see them in Ebony or Jet magazine and then in Miami walking down Second Avenue, and you got the feeling that these were real people, who have something to give and something to share.”
Adderly became one of nine attorneys to work at Legal Services of Greater Miami and was later appointed to its board of directors. He was also a public defender for the city of Miami and an associate at a Miami law firm before serving as a Miami-Dade County judge.
“I decided that I would become an attorney when I was in the sixth grade, and never lost sight of this goal,” Adderly wrote in an application for Booker T.’s Living Legend Award. “At Morehouse College and later, Howard University School of Law, I was an eyewitness to history: the Civil Rights Movement.”
Not only did Adderly witness history, he also played a very active role in it, too, registering nearly 10,000 new voters ahead of the 1964 presidential election as project director of voter education for the National Urban League.
“I was a young maverick refusing to stay in my place and I needed folks working with me who dared to do likewise,” said T. Willard Fair, CEO of the Urban League of Greater Miami. “Leo always impressed me as a person not comfortable staying in his place. I had this voter registration project and I convinced him to make some noise about the value and the importance of voting, and he did that.
“He did the nitty gritty stuff of coordinating, hiring and supervising people, and making sure we were abiding by the rules outlined as a voter registration campaign in Miami-Dade County. He was highly organized and a great administrator.”
As a father, Adderly supported his children in every endeavor and never missed a single event, but it was his high moral character that inspired them most.
“He believed in being honest and that's what he instilled in us,” said his daughter, Elaine Adderly-Breedlove. “He was very proud to be a judge and took pride in doing what was right by other people. He followed the letter of the law; whether it was popular with other people or not, he did not deviate from that.”
Adderly-Breedlove shared that her daughter is preparing to follow her grandfather in the field of law.
“He inspired me to be the best person that I could be,” said N. Patrick Range Sr., Adderly’s lifelong friend and former college roommate. “Seeing his accomplishments, watching him go on to grad school, were things that impressed me. He was honest, energetic and kind. It’s an honor to direct his service but it’s also a big hurt.”
After retirement, Adderly did what he enjoyed most: spending time with family and traveling. He journeyed to every continent except Antarctica with his wife, Wilda, and leveraged a newfound photography hobby to document every trip.
He is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Resolutions from Morehouse, Howard, Alpha Phi Alpha and the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Bar Association were presented in Adderly’s honor.
“He was well known and well respected,” said Adderly-Breedlove. “I feel very proud to know that he was a man of dignity and that he served his community and fought for their rights. Even though he was a judge, he had a human touch and a passion for serving his community.”