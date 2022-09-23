A budding tropical storm that has forecasters worried about its potential to grow into a fierce storm that threatens Florida is gaining strength with every passing hour. Tropical Depression Nine could become one of the most significant storms of the Atlantic hurricane season and affect Florida next week.
Tropical Depression Nine is is expected to become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday and eventually become a hurricane, .AccuWeather reported. If the storm intensifies and its course holds, it would be the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it crosses the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in its path.
As weather forecasters wait for Tropical Depression Nine to grow into a fierce storm that will threaten Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday afternoon declared a state of emergency for 24 counties in the path of Tropical Depression Nine.
Miami-Dade County has begun the early stages of hurricane preparation as the tropical depression threatens South Florida, and Mayor Daniella Levine Cava urged residents to have their plans ready if the storm strengthens and heads toward Miami.
“We’ve been here before, and no cause for panic,” Levine Cava said at a Friday morning press conference at the FTX Arena in Miami to promote a county parade next month. “But we want everyone prepared.”
County Emergency Management Director Pete Gomez said the storm’s projected path is too uncertain for Miami-Dade to take any official action over the weekend, but encouraged residents to be vigilant for tropical storm conditions.
“Right now, we’re monitoring the storm. Right now the key message to the community is: Be prepared,” Gomez said. “Make sure your hurricane plan is up to date.”
The National Hurricane Center on Friday said people in the potential path of Tropical Depression Nine should have their preparations completed by Monday night. In a statement on Twitter Friday morning, Levine Cava urged residents and visitors “to monitor the forecast of this storm as it is likely to become Hurricane Ian in the coming days.”
Tropical depression 9 is expected to produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding and mudslides in parts of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao. It's expected to approach Jamaica as a tropical storm on Sunday and the Cayman Islands as a hurricane on Monday, the NHC said in its 11 a.m. Friday update.
By Monday morning, the storm system is forecast to move over Cuba as a strengthening hurricane and then approach Florida as a near major hurricane.
"While it is too soon to determine the exact magnitude and location of these impacts, residents in Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Florida peninsula should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and closely monitor forecast updates through the weekend.
"This poses the first threat by a potentially major hurricane to the U.S. this year and because of the quiet nature of the 2022 season until the past week or so, we are concerned that people may take the threat too lightly," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.
If it develops into a named tropical storm, the next name on the list of 2022 Atlantic tropical cyclones is Ian.
This increased tropical storm activity in the Atlantic comes after a relatively inactive August. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and September through November are typically the most active months. Numerous named storms have developed over the course of this month.
Forecasters at the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center predicted an active hurricane center earlier this year. Forecasters said the ongoing La Niña, in addition to above-average ocean temperatures, signals a 65% chance the 2022 hurricane season will be above normal.
They predicted 14 to 21 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher. Of those, anywhere from six to 10 of the storms could become hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or higher.
Forecasters predicted this year's season will spawn anywhere from three to six major hurricanes rated a category 3 or higher during the season's most active months — September to November.