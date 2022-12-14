Miami-Dade County members of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity recently celebrated the organization’s 117th anniversary by serving Overtown residents.
The Iota Pi Lambda and Beta Beta Lambda chapters hosted the service event Dec. 4 at The Green Haven Project community garden located at 1160 NW Second Ave. Members from both graduate chapters worked to remove weeds, compost, harvest and maintain the garden space.
“Our fraternity was founded to provide service and advocacy for our communities. This was a great way to honor the legacy of our founders and our continued commitment to the community,” said Leslie Elus, president of the Iota Pi Lambda chapter.
The Green Haven Project is a nonprofit with a focus on creating community gardens and sustainable ecosystems for urban food deserts, areas where residents generally reside in low-income housing with little to no access to fresh produce within a 10-mile radius.
Green Haven also focuses on educating youth on horticulture and nutrition. Residents have the opportunity to learn more about various types of plants, fruits and vegetables, as well as the basic skills necessary to grow healthy crops.
Alpha Phi Alpha, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for Black men, was founded Dec. 4, 1906, at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., by seven college students who recognized the need for a strong bond of brotherhood among African descendants in this country.
The fraternity initially served as a study and support group for minority students who faced racial prejudice, both educationally and socially, at Cornell. The founders and early leaders of the fraternity succeeded in laying a firm foundation for Alpha Phi Alpha’s principles of scholarship, fellowship, good character and the uplifting of humanity.