JBS – a 5-year-old foundation named in honor of Joseph “Joe” Baron Silas – the late civil rights activist and former Florida International University chief of police – has announced ambitious plans to acquire Virginia Key.
On this 1,000-acre island sits Miami’s historic Black beach, Miami Seaquarium, the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, and Miami-Dade’s wastewater treatment plant. Miami and Miami-Dade County co-own the land.
At a news conference Friday attended only by The Miami Times, Regina Silas disclosed her goal of obtaining Virginia Key from the local government entities with the intention of restoring Virginia Key Beach Park and spearheading the construction of its civil rights museum.
Silas, a social entrepreneur, is the founder of JBS and a granddaughter of its namesake. She estimates the proposal to buy Virginia Key could cost up to $2 million, but that number could not be confirmed since the island is not currently for sale. Florida’s average price for commercial land is $1.7 million, according to the Land and Farm real estate agency.
JBS was created in 2018 to uphold the elder Silas’ legacy by promoting economic development, tackling food insecurity and restoring historic landmarks in minority communities. In the past, the foundation has led initiatives for youth entrepreneurship, financial literacy, business start-up training and mental health awareness.
Taking on Virginia Key would be a major development project, the first of its kind for the foundation. But Silas, who heads the foundation as its CEO, boasts experience as a real estate developer and says that Duane Coleman, JBS’ project manager, would oversee the project should officials approve of the land sale and accompanying plans. Coleman has worked for major oil-field service companies such as Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Shell.
But very few people in the Black community seem to be aware of the JBS proposal.
“Essentially, we’re looking to buy the land; if we cannot have the land, we can work out some numbers for a 100-year lease,” said Silas, who claims she provided District 5 City Commissioner Christine King’s office with a copy of the 58-slide PowerPoint detailing JBS’ proposal.
When asked to comment on the Virginia Key proposal, King – who has chaired the park’s board of trustees since its previous members were ousted – through a spokesperson said she had not heard about the press conference or proposal and later declined to comment.
Silas attests that she has been in constant communication with King’s office through Donald Douglas, a commission aide.
She also said the proposal has already gained support from Historic Hampton House CEO Enid Pinkney and Circle of Brotherhood (COB). Pinkney is expected to speak publicly on the matter at the beach today, Wednesday, according to Silas, but she could not be reached for comment by deadline.
“I have no awareness whatsoever about this particular proposal nor a press conference,” Lyle Muhammad, executive director of COB, told The Miami Times Tuesday morning. “I touched base with Leroy Jones, the only other person authorized to speak on behalf of the organization in terms of what we approve and don’t approve publicly, (and he) had no awareness of it either.”
Muhammad said he welcomes dialogue from JBS but could not comment on the proposal until COB is informed of what it entails.
N. Patrick Range II, the trust’s former chair of more than a decade, says he has not seen or heard of the proposal, either.
“I don’t know what the proposal is, but I do know that if it involves the sale of public land to a private entity then I am opposed, 100%,” he said. “I am also opposed to any proposal that is not vetted by the citizens of the city of Miami, which this has not been … Virginia Key Beach is not for sale and should never be.”
Nonetheless, United People for African Congress (UPAC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit with a mission to advocate for the rights of African nationals, has thrown its support behind the proposal, partnering with JBS.
“Freedom was very important to me as a little girl, that’s why this beach is also so important,” said Delois “Queen Mother” Blakely. “Coming here, I’m reminded of playing in the water at a Black beach. I never saw any white people, but you don’t realize it until you get older that you lived in a racially isolated community.
“It’s important that we develop this land which our people have been engaging with for a long time. It’s ours. There’s a joy in us having a land we can call our own. That’s why I’m so passionate about joining this monumental project.”
The land in question was being considered by commissioners last year as a transition zone to house the city’s homeless population in up to 100 tiny homes similar to the cabins at Virginia Key Beach, but the plan was promptly postponed following community backlash.
City commissioners last week unanimously approved another request for a portion of city-owned land, extending an existing lease with Hyatt from 45 to 99 years to make way for the 4-acre, mixed-use Miami Riverbridge project, which would replace the James L. Knight Center.
In addition to expressing an interest in ownership of Virginia Key, JBS says it would also like to create a civil rights-themed boutique hotel for locals and tourists alike, and a performing and liberal arts academy within the museum for children ages 8-18 – which would be modeled after the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in the nation’s capital.
“The original plan does not include any programming that would bring in any income,” explained Silas. “And how will the museum sustain itself? We’ll bring forth a private school with scholarships for the inner-city community and the children that would be bussed out here. The school would collect funds from prominent residents and locals in the area.”
The county previously agreed to allocate $5 million from development tax funds and no more than $15.5 from the Building Better Communities bond program to construct the museum.
“I’m not taking any credit away from anyone but it’s important to consider sustainability,” said Silas, emphasizing why she believes JBS’ proposal could speed up the timeline for the museum’s construction. “The county allocated $20 million towards the museum but neither the county nor the city is looking forward to funding the daily operations of it. And that’s what the difference is, no one was able to come up with a plan for how the museum would sustain itself.”
JBS’ proposal also includes a consulate building, fashioned in the likeness of the White House, to represent 54 African nations.
Silas, who owns The Golden Era Time LLC real estate development company, has her sights set on revitalizing Opa-locka, too. But for now, JBS will launch a series of fundraising events starting next month in anticipation of the proposal’s approval.