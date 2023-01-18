District 108 Rep. Dotie Joseph partnered with the city of North Miami, the Haitian Lawyers Association and the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) to host a town hall on the Biden administration’s parole program for Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
The meeting, held last week, was meant to answer any lingering questions prospective sponsors and residents had about the program.
Attorneys and Haitian Lawyers Association board members Deborah Saint-Vil, Loune-Djenia Askew and Nadine Gedeon served as panelists during the event to answer questions from the audience and provide a breakdown of what the legal process will look like from the perspective of sponsors and those applying for parole.
“The underlying purpose of the program is to keep people from coming to the border and entering this country illegally,” said Ronald Surin, a family and criminal law attorney who attended the town hall. “When a massive number of people gather at the border they create a political problem for the administration.”
Anyone, except unaccompanied minors, who can prove their nationality to one of the listed countries and has a valid passport and sponsor is eligible for the program.
The entire parole process is to be conducted online.
Sponsors will be required to provide documentation to verify their identity and support their claims that they can support a migrant financially, and provide information about the migrants they wish to sponsor. Without a migrant’s 9-digit passport book number, sponsors cannot move forward in the application process.
“Because nonrelatives can be sponsors, there’s a risk of human trafficking and sex trafficking,” said Gedeon. “So, they’ll have to make sure that the sponsor is not a criminal or that they’re not involved in any kind of fraudulent activity. It takes time for them to investigate that person … We also know that some terrorists and gang members in Haiti may try to take advantage of this to cause trouble here … so migrants have to be upstanding citizens to be approved.”
The attorneys warned against current scams that ask migrants to pay a fee to be sponsored.
Migrants must not take advantage of any government assistance programs or risk jeopardizing their parole period. The U.S. government expects that all costs associated with their stay, including medical costs for a mandatory tuberculosis screening and a $410 work permit fee, will be covered by their respective sponsors.
Once approved and notified via email, migrants will have 90 days to book a flight to the U.S. They will receive parole documentation to be presented at a U.S. airport.
The parole period can either be exactly two years or as little as a few months.
Faith in Florida and North Miami City Clerk Vanessa Joseph, through Catholic Legal Services, are working on setting up clinics throughout the county to help sponsors navigate the online process.