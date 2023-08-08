A jury has convicted a white man of federal hate crimes for his racist attack on Black Miami historian Marvin Dunn and a group with whom he was surveying land in Rosewood, a rural Florida town known as the site of a massacre of Black residents in 1923.
After two hours of deliberation, the all-white jury in Gainesville federal court found David Allen Emanuel, 62, guilty July 26, 2023, on six counts of interfering with a federally protected activity, court records show. He was charged with willfully intimidating and attempting to intimidate Dunn, his son, Doug, and four other victims with his Ford F-250 on a public road, as well as trying to injure one of them, due to their race and color, prosecutors said.
Emanuel is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 17. He faces a maximum of 60 years imprisonment, up to 18 years of supervised released and as much as $1.5 million in fines, prosecutors said.
He also faces a state charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in state court, where records show he is awaiting trial.
Dunn said he was surprised by the guilty verdict.
“I was elated, frankly, and I was surprised because there were no Blacks on this jury of 12 people who decided that case in Alachua County,” said Dunn, a prominent author, Ph.D. and FIU professor emeritus of psychology. “I was surprised that we prevailed, elated that this happened, and I have a renewed sense that justice can exist in Florida, even in these times.”
Dunn owns a five-acre plot of pristine woods where Rosewood’s railroad depot once stood, making him the town’s only Black property owner. He is working toward turning the site into a historic park – a “place of reconciliation and peace” that will feature a replica of the old depot – the project he and the group were discussing ideas for Sept. 6, 2022, when Emanuel drove up in his truck.
The man demanded to know what the group of mostly Black men were doing standing on SW 96th Court, with Dunn’s vehicle parked on the side of the road near Emanuel’s property.
Dunn, who had never spoken with Emanuel, told him the vehicle was legally parked on the public road. Emanuel, in response, “went berserk,” Dunn said. He shouted racial slurs and expletives at the group, including “[N----r] get out of these woods” before driving his truck directly at the men, coming within inches of running down Doug Dunn, who “nearly lost his life that day,” according to prosecutors and witness testimony.
Emanuel made several passes at the men with his truck. At trial, one witness testified that Emanuel admitted he “came at those [n-----s],” and that he “would have [f----d] up all those Black [n-----s].”
No victims suffered physical injury as a result of Emanuel’s hate crimes, but Dunn, 83, said the racist attack took a mental toll.
“I spent six years in the Navy on aircraft carriers in a very dangerous environment, and I was never more frightened than I was in those few seconds when that man almost killed us with his truck,” said Dunn, who served as a naval officer. “I remember the other three times in my life that I’ve been called a n----r. It’s one of those things that you never forget.
“When someone attacks you for being a Black person, that cuts very deep because there’s nothing you can do about that if you wanted to … and that’s why what he did is a federal crime. It cuts deep into people when they are subjected to racial slurs.”
Dunn said Emanuel turned his anger not just on the Black members of the group, but also its two white members.
“You’re worse than the n-----s!” Emanuel shouted at the men, according to Dunn.
Emanuel, who is free while awaiting sentencing, could not be reached for comment.
The professor believes he is just the second Black person to purchase land in Rosewood since the town burned to the ground in what historians consider one of the most devastating racist attacks on a Black community in American history.
White mobs attacked and terrorized Black residents over the course of six days. A 1993 state report by Florida university professors concluded at least six Black residents died in the massacre as well as two white vigilantes. Some historians estimate the number of Black deaths was significantly higher, perhaps more than 100.
The act of racial cleansing began Jan. 1, when a married white woman from neighboring Sumner claimed a Black man had attacked her and fled into the swamp. Investigation later indicated the woman had been assaulted by her white boyfriend and concocted the story to protect her reputation.
A sheriff-led manhunt for her supposed attacker began and quickly morphed into mob vigilantism – and the torching of the town. Terrorized Black survivors fled into nearby swamps and woods. Many were evacuated Jan. 6 by a slow-moving train sent by two white brothers who were train conductors, John and William Bryce.
So egregious were the stories of rape, murder, looting and arson by whites in Rosewood – followed by decades of silence and government neglect – that Florida was at last compelled to investigate the atrocity and issue its 1993 report.
In 1994, Florida agreed to compensate Rosewood survivors and their descendants with a $2.1 million reparations package that included $2 million in direct payments to families. The rest was used to establish a scholarship fund for victims’ descendants.
“Our system of justice failed the citizens of Rosewood,” then state Sen. Daryl Jones, who is Black, said during a 1994 hearing on Rosewood. “This is your chance to right an atrocious wrong.”
The railroad depot Black residents desperately tried to reach during the massacre is long gone, but a stretch of railroad bed remains on Dunn’s property. In January, his land played a central role in a commemoration observing the 100th anniversary of the massacre.
“It’s the only place in Rosewood today where that railroad bed is intact, and it runs through my property like a green tunnel, and that’s why I purchased it,” said Dunn, whose land is strewn with historic artifacts. “They were trying to get to that railroad, to that depot, to get out of there. So that’s sacred ground.”
Dunn said he’s been well-received by Rosewood’s newer white residents, some of whom let Dunn on their property to search for artifacts. There are also whites people whose residency in the area stretches back decades, and those who use Rosewood’s leafy woods for hunting.
“So there’s an element that I’m concerned about,” said Dunn. “I notify the police when we’re there. The sheriff of Levy County asked me to let him know when I’m going to have people on my property, and the [sheriff’s office] will have someone in sight. So I don’t worry about that when I have groups out there, because I have police coverage.
“When I go out there by myself, that’s another matter. I shouldn’t have to worry about somebody sneaking up and shooting me out there in those woods, but that could happen. But it’s not going to deter my plans to make that into a historic park where we can take people up there to walk that blooded soil, to breathe that air, to experience that environment where so many people died. We’re going to keep doing that. There’s no deterrence that would stop me from doing that.”
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who heads the Justice Department’s civil rights division, said Emanuel’s conviction in the September attack sends a powerful message.
“As we marked 100 years since the horrific 1923 Rosewood Massacre, this verdict should send a strong message that violent, racially motivated conduct will not be tolerated in our society,” Clarke said in a written statement.
Since the hate crimes, Dunn has taken two touring groups to his land in Rosewood and is scheduled to take another group, a busload of Miami-Dade County public school teachers, to visit this weekend. Dunn said the trips are paid for by his nonprofit organization, the Miami Center for Racial Justice.
“My goal is to take teachers to these places so that they can experience this history directly, and therefore teach it better,” said Dunn, who has been deeply troubled by inaccuracies in Florida’s new Black history education curriculum.
The professor sees his historical educational tours as a way to bring factual history to life, and has dubbed his trip with county educators the “Teach No Lies Tour.”
Dunn has written several books about local and state Black history, including “Black Miami in the Twentieth Century,” “A History of Florida Through Black Eyes,” “The Beast in Florida: A History of Anti-Black Violence” and “The Miami Riot of 1980: Crossing the Bounds.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.