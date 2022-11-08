The once crowded District 2 Miami-Dade County Commission race finally came to a close Tuesday night after activist and licensed social worker Marleine Bastien overwhelmingly won the seat.
Bastien, who went up against North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime in the runoff, had a 6,650 vote edge.
“It was a very hard-fought campaign and we did it,” said the commissioner-elect at a victory party at Holiday-Inn Tuesday night. “Now I'm calling everyone [to] the table to join me and get to work for a thriving and resilient District 2."
A sea of supporters dressed in red campaign shirts cheered on Bastien as she delivered her victory speech.
"Despite not having enough money, despite not having big consultants and the fact that a lot of people told us we could not win, we believed in the power of the people,” she continued. “And it's the voters who gave us this big victory."
Prominent community figures such as Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, sitting District 2 County Commissioner Jean Monestime, William “DC” Clark, and real estate professional Jean Sorel showed up to celebrate with Bastien.
“It’s a sweet day for Miami-Dade County..,” said Monestime. “We need Marleine’s voice at County Hall. We need Marleine to [fight] for the people. I know she’s gonna bring a style to the dais that people already appreciate.”
“I knew that if I didn’t make it, I would endorse her,” said Clark, who was one of six candidates vying for the District 2 seat. “I was offered a significant amount of money from her opponent, money that people don’t normally turn down. But one thing about me, I am going to stand on the side of righteousness.”
Meanwhile across town at North Miami’s Cafe Creme, a defeated Bien-Aime conceded and congratulated his opponent on the victory.
“That’s the game of democracy. The people voted and they chose,” he told The Miami Times. “There’s nothing that I can do about that. I still believe that I was the best candidate but the people voted otherwise and I have to respect their vote. I congratulate my opponent Marleine Bastien, who will be the next county commissioner for District 2.”
Bien-Aime vowed to continue supporting the community in his capacity as mayor and resident of District 2.
“Make no mistake, I’m not leaving the community,” he said. “I’m going to stay with the community and fight with the community. We came up short [but] this is just the beginning of a long journey. We are going to move forward together.”
Former District 2 Candidate Wallace Aristide, North Miami Vice Mayor Alix Desulme, North Miami Councilwoman Kassandra Timothe, North Miami City Clerk Vanessa Joseph, and District 5 City of Miami Commissioner Christine King were some of the dozens of supporters present during the election watch party Tuesday night.
Bien-Aime received a total of 15,390 votes while Bastien had 22,040, according to the county’s elections site.
“Bien-Aime is business, she is for the people,” said Romelito Charles, a local entrepreneur, on Tuesday. “Money doesn’t vote, people do.”
"I am humbled and honored to serve as your next County Commissioner for District 2,” said Bastien, addressing her constituents on social media. “Together, we will work for a better and more inclusive District 2 that gives everyone a fighting chance to thrive. Thank you for your vote of confidence!"
Jazmine Santillana contributed to this report.