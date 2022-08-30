Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday a $85 million investment toward affordable housing to combat rent hikes and homelessness.
The five-tiered, comprehensive HOMES plan, pending approval from the Board of County Commissioners in September, would work to preserve existing affordable housing, launch new incentive programs to expand that supply, and provide rent relief to struggling homeowners and renters.
The move is part of the mayor’s more than $10 billion 2022-23 proposed county budget, which also includes the first property tax break in 10 years – a 1% reduction that would result in the lowest property tax rate since 1982, but would not fully offset rising property values.
The plan also is the latest step in the county’s Building Blocks program, a $13.4 million federal investment announced in April to help tackle the newly declared affordability crisis.
“We’ve come a long way in the past 6 months,” said Levine Cava, “but when proposing the 2022-23 county budget, it was critical that we would continue to offer ways to support our residents and families with much needed relief.”
Levine Cava was joined by a variety of stakeholders, including landlords, tenants, advocates, homeowners and business owners, to explain each component of the plan and testify to its effectiveness. Commissioner Kionne McGhee was among the lineup of speakers.
“We have 85 million reasons to celebrate today,” McGhee said at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.
McGhee announced the Workforce Housing Incentive Program (WHIP) that would invest $10 million toward providing local property owners with direct incentives to expand the existing supply of affordable and workforce housing. For instance, he said, landlords who agree to rent their units at rates within the prescribed area median income (AMI) could apply for county grants providing them with financial assistance.
In a similar incentive program, an additional $5 million would encourage landlords across the county to accept Section 8 vouchers with more frequency.
Both programs would prioritize essential frontline workers like teachers, police officers, firefighters and more, who the mayor believes are often overlooked in the context of affordable housing.
The efforts were devised to convert existing market-rate housing into designated affordable or workforce units – a strategy especially important in a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred higher construction costs and supply chain issues, making it nearly impossible to build new units as quickly as increasing demand requires.
The HOMES plan will also work to expand existing programs, in part by broadening relief distributed by the Community Action and Human Services department with new $1,500 payments to homeowners behind on mortgage, insurance, homeowners association fees, taxes, utility payments and more, as well as by expanding eligibility requirements for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) that began during the pandemic's peak.
According to Chief Community Services Officer Morris Copeland, ERAP has already allocated $122 million in federal funds toward keeping more than 20,000 residents in their homes over the past year. Under the proposed plan, the county would bring that same relief to households at different levels of the AMI spectrum.
“We’re doing everything humanly possible to move the needle to protect those most vulnerable,” said Copeland.
But the plan doesn’t stop at landlords, homeowners or even extremely low-income renters. It also works to serve the growing population of those experiencing homelessness in Miami-Dade County with a new $10 million commitment.
“There’s no population in Miami-Dade County more vulnerable, more impacted by the mayor’s plan than the people that the Homeless Trust serves: the least, the last, the lost, the forgotten of our community — the homeless,” said Ron Book, Homeless Trust chairman.
A total of 32,000 new affordable and workforce housing units are currently underway throughout the county, says Levine Cava. With the establishment of a Development Inflation Adjustment Fund, county officials would accelerate that process by allocating funds to further construction projects currently trapped in the pipeline as a result of high inflation rates.
An underlying goal in the attempts to preserve existing housing and build new units is to do so with a heightened focus on energy efficiency, allowing for sustainable homes that will outlive its residents and curb future displacement.
The county will meet Sept. 8 and Sept. 20 for its public budget hearings, where the HOMES plan, property tax rates and more will be up for debate, although the mayor is hopeful that the $85 million investment will be well-received across the board.
“This program will work directly to support residents across our community, from the middle class families who own their own homes and are behind on their bills to low-income households and those experiencing homelessness, as well as small landlords and developers who are building new housing to meet our community’s needs,” Levine Cava said.