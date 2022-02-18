Despite Miami-Dade County’s COVID numbers declining, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has again tested positive for the virus – her second bout.
In a tweet posted Friday morning, Levine Cava shared that she had been feeling unwell, followed protocol and got tested. Having received positive results, the mayor shared that she was quarantining and following CDC guidelines.
Levine Cava has been rather enthusiastic regarding the county’s decreasing COVID numbers in recent weeks, and has mentioned that the positivity rate for Miami-Dade has dropped below 10%. In both her announcement of her positive test result and in the tweets around the county’s dropping numbers, she’s stressed the need to get vaccinated and, if possible, boosted.
The mayor first contracted COVID in November 2020. Her father, Paul Levine, was lost to the virus in September 2021.
Current CDC protocols advise that vaccinated and/or boosted individuals who believe they’ve been exposed to COVID wear masks for 10 days and test after five days. A positive result accompanied by symptoms calls for five days of isolation and an additional five days of mask-wearing after that.
The mayor’s office is contacting organizers of an event she attended on Thursday to make them aware of her positive status, according to her communications director, Loren Parra.