Residents of Coconut Grove and the NAACP had one last hope that Mayor Francis Suarez would veto the plan that splits up the historic neighborhood that the Miami city commission approved on March 24. Those hopes evaporated when the mayor didn’t take any action on Sunday which was the deadline for him to veto the legislation.
The mayor’s office released a statement, “After carefully reviewing the map, considering the concerns raised by some residents and stakeholders, and communicating with other city leaders and the city’s redistricting consultant, Mayor Suarez concluded this was the only product that could pass the commission.”
Under the adopted plan, portions of the Black Grove will leave District 2 for District 4. Also a portion of the Natoma Manors section of the Grove will shift to District 3. Notably, Commissioner Joe Carollo owns a house in this area that he's been unable to live in since being elected to his seat.