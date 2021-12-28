While Dr. Anthony Fauci floats the idea of vaccine mandates for U.S. Air travel, flight cancellations and delays continued to disrupt holiday travel at the nation's airports, including at Miami and Tampa airports amid harsh winter weather and a surge in COVID cases.
Airlines cited labor shortages related to the omicron surge for the cancellation of hundreds of flights over the weekend. The problems continued Monday, with more than 8,000 flights to, from and within the United States having been canceled since Christmas Eve, according to data from FlightAware, an online flight tracking service.
To check on flights in and out of any major Florida airport, check with the flight tracking service FlightAware or with your airport and airline.
As of midday Monday, the tracker showed that 53 flights canceled within 24 hours at Miami International Airport and less than half that at Tampa International Airport.
Miami airport officials also said Monday that flight delays of 30 to 45 minutes were occurring and increasing.
Delta, United, JetBlue and American have all cited coronavirus staffing problems. European and Australian airlines also canceled holiday-season flights because staff were infected, but weather and other factors played a role as well, The Associated Press reported.
Weather also played a role in the United States. Snow in the Pacific Northwest Sunday led to nearly 250 flight cancellations in and out of Seattle Sunday, according to Alaska Airlines, which expected about 100 weather-related flight cancellations Monday, the AP reported. COVID-19 wasn't a factor in the cancellations.
United Airlines canceled 115 of nearly 4,000 flights Monday because staff and crew members called in sick with COVID-19, the airline said.
Complicating matters, Sun Country Airlines and others canceled domestic flights because of a third-party network system outage Monday.
More staffing problems are possible.
"We have seen an increasing number of sick calls from omicron," the airline said, adding it had entered the holiday season with the highest staffing levels since the pandemic began," Jet Blue said in a statement.
"Despite our best efforts, we've had to cancel a number of flights, and additional flight cancellations and other delays remain a possibility."