A police department long accused of mistreating Black tourists for years now has its first Black chief.
"I am humbled to stand before you as the first Black police chief in one of America's most iconic cities,” Wayne A. Jones told a crowd gathered for his swearing-in ceremony at New World Center Thursday morning.
The auditorium, filled to capacity, was packed with dignitaries and high-ranking law enforcement officers. U.S. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Rep. Dotie Joseph and Sen. Shevrin Jones each had words of support and encouragement for the new police chief. Even President Joe Biden sent a congratulatory letter in his absence.
“This is a great day in Dade-County and it’s a marvelous day in the city of Miami Beach,” said Wilson. “A day that marks not only a [new] chapter in the history of this police force but also it’s a giant stride forward towards justice, diversity and equality.”
The 27-year police veteran succeeds Richard Clements, who retired after more than three decades with the department.
Jones, who also is the first Bahamian police chief for the city, will head the department of more than 400 sworn officers beginning Sept. 1. He previously served as deputy chief.
“When I was a young child, If Wayne Jones was walking down our street after 8 p.m., the police would arrest him [but] today, we’re swearing him in as the chief of police,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, recalling the city’s history of discriminatory practices towards Blacks.
“While there is no question that this is a great historical moment, you are absolutely the right person for this job today. And we have so much faith in the job that you’ve done and the job that you will do.”
