The Miami City Commission on Thursday agreed to initiate discussions about bringing at-large districts back to the city, in place of the current single-member districts.
The item was introduced by Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla May 11 in light of an ongoing federal lawsuit wherein the city is being challenged for its redistricted map, approved in March 2022. At-large districts would have voters elect all five commissioners who would represent the entire city, rather than constituents within distinct geographic areas known as districts.
“The solution may be – I’m not saying it is, I’m saying it may be – that we go back to at-large districts within the city,” said Diaz de la Portilla. “That way no one can argue with us, ‘Hey, you’re gerrymandering this, or you’re favoring this particular group or that particular group.’”
The American Civil Liberties Union initiated a lawsuit against the city of Miami in December 2022, accusing commissioners of “racial gerrymandering,” or redrawing boundaries with race as a decisive factor. The lawsuit also accuses the city commission of violating the Equal Protection Clause under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
ACLU lawyers are representing several individuals and community groups like Coconut Grove-based GRACE, two local branches of the NAACP and Engage Miami, among others who have also filed suit against the city.
The ACLU and NAACP were called out by name by Diaz de la Portilla and Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who defended the city’s redistricted map as a way to ensure representation for each ethnic group on the commission.
“You be careful what you wish for,” said Reyes. “Since day one, when the boundaries were drawn, it was to assure diversity in the city of Miami, and the only way that we can assure diversity in the city of Miami is by – I’m going to call a spade a spade – but gerrymandering.”
The city has operated under at-large districts in the past, until voters passed a citywide referendum in 1997 that changed them to single-member districts. At the time, previous elections left the city without a Black commissioner. The single-member district boundaries were drawn so that three would favor Hispanics, one would favor white non-Hispanics and another would favor Blacks.
Both Reyes and Diaz de la Portilla warned that a switch to at-large districts would likely result in a fully Hispanic commission, due to the city’s demographics. If that’s the case, Diaz de la Portilla said, “so be it.”
“They (the lawsuit’s plaintiffs) are going to be the culprit of eliminating diversity in the city of Miami,” Reyes later added.
Chairwoman Christine King, the only Black commissioner on the dais, chose not to engage heavily in the discussion – which she said was premature – as she believes the city’s legal team has a path forward.
King later told The Miami Times that the directive to explore at-large districts, among other forms of redistricting, is meant "to demonstrate how dangerous the racial challenge against efforts to comply with the federal mandate to redistrict truly is."
"At issue is the only Black seat in the city of Miami," she said. "If challengers are victorious, we could lose our voice. The discussion by my colleagues was an attempt to expose the misleading information in the lawsuit."
By King’s order, all commissioners will be briefed privately on the lawsuit's next stages, just as she and Commissioner Sabina Covo have already been.
According to City Attorney Victoria Méndez, the city has until May 13 to object to a report of recommendations made by U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis. The plaintiffs then have until May 19 to return with their objections, after which U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore will make a final decision.
Any move will drastically affect the municipal election in November, when Diaz de la Portilla, Covo and Reyes are all up for reelection.