With Miami-Dade enduring a record-breaking stretch of sweltering heat, the county commission recently introduced a landmark bill to protect outdoor workers ahead of a similar push nationally by President Joe Biden.
The county ordinance, which would create legal protections for about 80,000 outdoor workers in the construction and agriculture trades across Miami-Dade, passed an initial vote 11-0 after commissioners heard from activists, workers and physicians who spoke in support of the measures at a July 18, 2023, meeting.
The proposed law would require companies in Miami-Dade to give their workers water and a 10-minute break in the shade every two hours on days when the heat index hits 90 degrees. Companies would also be required to train workers and supervisors on heat safety. Those that repeatedly fail to do so could face fines up to $3,000 per violation per day.
Despite the deaths of two agriculture workers from heat-related issues in South Florida this year, passage of the bill is far from certain. Similar proposals have failed in recent years.
Bills mandating heat protections for workers have also failed in the Florida Legislature. Seven states currently have laws granting workers some level of heat protections.
The ordinance’s next test is a meeting of the commission’s health committee, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 11, 2023. The bill can be modified or rejected in committee. If it clears that hurdle, it will have to pass a final vote before the full commission to become law.
Biden last week took note of extreme temperatures in Miami-Dade, where heat kills an average of 34 people a year and hospitalizes hundreds more, records show. Researchers said the blazing temperatures have made 2023 Miami-Dade’s hottest year on record so far.
“Ocean temperatures near Miami are like stepping in a hot tub,” Biden said July 27 as he announced new steps to protect workers from heat nationwide. “It just topped 100 degrees. 100 degrees! That’s more like jumping in a hot tub than jumping in an ocean to ride a wave.”
The administration’s action plan includes a first-ever hazard alert notifying employers and employees about ways to stay protected from extreme heat, which has killed 436 workers since 2011, according to federal statistics.
Biden also directed the Labor Department to increase inspections of potentially dangerous workplaces, such as farms and construction sites, and called for heightened enforcement of heat safety violations.
“Even those places that are used to extreme heat have never seen it as hot as it is now for as long as it’s been,’’ said the president, who called extreme heat the No. 1 weather-related killer in the U.S. “Even those who deny that we’re in the midst of a climate crisis can’t deny the impact extreme heat is having on Americans.”
From Thursday to Friday, the number of people under a heat advisory in the U.S. rose from 180 million to 184 million. Due to the extreme heat, some of the nation’s large power grids and utilities are under stress, which could affect Americans’ ability to cool off.
Locally, Miami shattered a heat record with 46 consecutive days of heat index temperatures above 100 degrees, from June 11 through July 27. The previous city record was 32 days set in 2020.
This summer’s record-breaking stretch saw 10 daily heat records broken in Miami, and the National Weather Service issued Miami-Dade’s first-ever excessive heat warning, as the heat index topped 110 degrees. More extreme temperatures are forecast for the days ahead.
Predictions for continued excessive heat come amid findings by the World Meteorological Organization that July 2023 was the planet’s hottest month on record.
Scientists have long warned that climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation and certain agricultural practices, will lead to more extreme weather.
In Miami-Dade, backers of the heat protection bill hope it will help save lives amid a changing climate. More than 300,000 people work outside in the county, while the new rules would only cover the roughly 80,000 who work in construction and agriculture. Outdoor workers are 35 times more likely to die of heat-related illness than the general population.
Miami-Dade Commissioners Kionne McGhee and Marleine Bastien are co-sponsoring the heat protection bill.
"The protections that this ordinance will offer are long overdue," Bastien said. "With record-breaking heat all across America, workers in the agriculture and construction sectors are the most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. We must pass this ordinance to ensure these workers are offered water, shade, and rest."
McGhee told the Miami Herald that his office is working with worker groups like WeCount! and farm owners to ensure the bill's passage.
“There are some things that need to be tweaked, that we’re going to tweak, but we have time to do that now,” McGhee said. “One death in the hot sun is one too many,” said the commissioner, who grew up in a rural part of Miami-Dade and worked as a bean picker alongside his mother. “Give these people what they need, something I didn’t have growing up, and that is simply water, sun protection, shade.”
Content from The Associated Press contributed to this report.