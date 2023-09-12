Miami-Dade residents will pay $38 more per year for trash services after county commissioners approved a fee hike last week.
The county’s four Black commissioners voted with the majority in the 7-6 vote, which followed hours of debate and an earlier vote rejecting Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s proposed increase to the solid waste collection fee.
The fee hike, which takes effect Oct. 1, 2023, raises the current $509 annual fee by 7.5% to $547. Another increase is possible next year.
The deciding vote at last Wednesday’s county commission meeting was cast by Commissioner Keon Hardemon, who initially voted against the proposal but reversed course during the second tally. Hardemon had argued for a $116 fee increase, which county records show is the amount actually needed to pay for waste collection services.
To make up the difference, the county plans to borrow from reserves intended for building a new incinerator and increasing landfill capacity. In 2025, Levine Cava wants to move from the current flat fee for county garbage services to a tax based on property value.
“If we were a business, we’d be bankrupt,” Hardemon said of the county’s current solid waste finances.
When a higher fee increase was being considered, Commissioner Marleine Bastien reminded fellow board members that many county residents were already struggling financially.
“We have people doing two jobs and they can’t make it because the salaries are stagnant,” she said.
The fee hike comes as Miami-Dade struggles with a nearly $40 million deficit for waste collection. The Department of Solid Waste Management, with a budget of nearly $700 million, is trying to cover the shortfall caused in part by its cash-strapped recycling program and the February 2023 fire that shuttered the county’s garbage incinerator in Doral.
With the machinery that burned much of Miami-Dade’s trash now inoperable, two landfills nearing capacity and the county’s recycling program hurting from China’s ban on most foreign waste, Levine Cava faces a potential landfill crisis in the coming years, as recently reported in The Miami Times.
In addition to the approved rate hike, the county’s solutions for its trash woes mostly involve plans to add landfill capacity, bolster the amount of locally recycled refuse and build a greener incinerator plant. The mayor’s top choice for the new plant site is Opa-locka West Airport, a county-owned airfield near the Dade-Broward line.
Miami-Dade collects and disposes of trash from unincorporated areas and 15 cities with which the county contracts, including Miami. Overall, public and private waste workers in the county picked up more than 5.1 million tons of solid waste in 2022, up from nearly 4.6 million in 2021 and around 4.3 million in 2020, according to data from Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection.
More than 3 million tons of that garbage went to landfills in 2021 and 2022. The county’s solid waste program handles around 40% of the refuse generated in Miami-Dade.
The new incinerator plant proposed by Levine Cava would help modernize the county’s 40-year-old waste management system and expand its recycling and composting capabilities. But its proposed location drew objections from Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, who spoke at last Wednesday’s meeting. He said he wants to know what risks the incinerator facility would pose.
“It’s concerning to our residents because the proposed site is just a mile from Miramar,” Messam said. “I stand in opposition to an incinerator right in our backyard.”