Improvements to South Florida’s transit system are set to take place this month, and officials are providing advice to residents and tourists on how to travel safely within the state this summer.
According to Linda Morris, chief of service planning and scheduling at the Department of Transportation and Public Works in Miami-Dade County, summer brings slightly less traffic to the area as residents travel out of state. Morris and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava encourage locals and visitors to use the county’s public transit services on the freed-up roadways in its new reimagined bus network.
The Better Bus Network, initiated by the Transit Alliance, a collaboration of advocacy organizations around public transit, worked with the county to bring the new bus network to fruition. It aims to increase county transportation accessibility to key locations within Miami-Dade among low-income and minority communities.
“There was extensive public participation to come up with the community's needs and how to align the routes better,” said Levine Cava. “It wasn’t just a minor adjustment. It was really a revisioning of the network. It will make transit more reliable and serve more people with better service so they can attend appointments and get more opportunities for jobs and education.”
The plan was unanimously approved in 2021 by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, but the pandemic halted any possible advancements. The first implementation phase of the network will be on July 24. It focuses on three corridors: Key Biscayne, 62nd Street and Transitway – a network of bus stations located in South Dade – which will experience an increase in the frequency of service.
“For instance, on 62nd Street, we’re improving service from MLK Station to Biscayne Boulevard, where currently the service is every 30 minutes all day, and cutting it to 15 minutes all day, so huge improvement,” said Morris. “Connecting across the county will be able to get you where you need to be in a far quicker time than you can today and a far shorter wait time than before.”
According to Morris, the network plans to more than double access to transit service for people of color from 9% to 23% after phase two, which will take place in November. County commissioners will vote on the item July 6.
“The buses are by far the leading transit mode as compared to the Metrorail or Metromover, so people depend upon the bus,” said Levine Cava.
Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) leadership and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officers are assuring the public that while there may be fewer drivers on the road, they prioritize ensuring drivers reach their summer destinations safely. Troop Commander Maj. Roger Reyes stressed that while reckless drivers increase with the relentless heat, it is crucial to refrain from engaging and continuing to abide by the rules of the road.
“The thing is that people get heated. They want to get to their destinations and they want to do their things. They're selfish. They ignore other lives on the roads,” said Reyes. “It's all about humanity, respecting your fellow citizens and motorists, and knowing that everybody is out there with the same goal – to get home.”
For families or individuals traveling by car out of the state, accidents are an unfortunate reality to be faced with. FDOT offers free assistance with its Road Ranger to help drivers with engine trouble and flat tires, or if they run out of fuel. Operators are constantly monitoring roadways for possible accidents to send the Road Ranger, or motorists can call *347 to connect with an operator for help.
Reyes also encourages parents with children out of school to have tough conversations with their kids about road safety and being aware of aggressive drivers before going out to play in their neighborhoods.
“Parents know there will be an increasing number of motorists on the roadway,” he said. “It’s up to them to have conversations with their children to pay attention and be alert of your surroundings.”