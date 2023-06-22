This week, the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), a global initiative for the United Nations, launched the Global Commission for Urban SDG Finance and announced Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava as an establishing member. The announcement took place at the event “Access to Financing for Sustainable Development in Cities and Worldwide” hosted by the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and organized in partnership with the SDSN.
On the Commission, Mayor Levine Cava will join mayors and climate and finance leaders from around the globe to propose innovative solutions and policy reforms to grow access to finance for cities working on reaching Sustainable Development Goals.
“I am honored to join this incredibly important work on transforming urban finance for climate action, to support communities like Miami-Dade County that are on the front lines of climate change,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We know very well that acting on climate depends greatly on being able to access capital that allows us to invest in resilient infrastructure and build sustainable, future-ready communities.”
The global fight to slow climate change has reached a critical and decisive moment, and Miami-Dade County is a community with first-hand knowledge of the impacts of climate change – and solutions to the climate crisis. The County is working hard to achieve its commitment to the Cities Race to Zero through the Miami-Dade County Climate Action Strategy with goals of cutting emissions 50% by 2030 and reaching net-zero by 2050. Achieving the world’s climate objectives will require transforming urban finance, including much larger international development financing for cities. In this way, Miami-Dade is well positioned to play a more active and effective role in the international sustainable development and climate agendas.
The Commission will work through 2024 to provide input into key global convenings, including the UN Summit for the Future and the G20 Summit in Brazil.