Miami-Dade County's children will soon benefit from an unprecedented $383 million investment by The Children's Trust, set to expand high-quality after-school and summer camp programs across the region. The five-year funding commitment will enable 143 youth programs to serve over 36,000 school-aged children, increasing the number of program locations by 41 percent in priority areas such as Liberty City, Overtown, Little Haiti, and others.
The Trust's continuous five-year community needs assessment and funding planning process has earmarked $76.7 million annually for Youth Development programs, contingent on meeting required standards and receiving annual Board approval. The funding recommendations were made following a transparent RFP process, with organizations like the Belafonte TACOLCY Center in Liberty City among the beneficiaries.
"Securing sufficient funding is crucial for us and other providers to continue to deliver services to our communities in Miami. Together, we can ensure that every child has access to a safe, supportive, and engaging environment that facilitates their academic and personal development,” said Belafonte TACOLCY'S CEO Shownda Pagan.
Many of the funded programs will focus on helping teens who have dropped out or are disconnected from school or work, as well as those involved in the child welfare or juvenile justice systems. The aim is to empower these young people to become successful, well-rounded leaders of tomorrow.
The Children's Trust President & CEO James Haj and Trust Board Chairman Ken Hoffman both expressed the importance and pride in the commitment. The investment will offer academic assistance, social and emotional wellness, physical and mental health support, and supervised environments to ensure the safety of all participants.
Programs will engage students in activities that increase school attendance, improve academic performance, decrease risky behaviors, and prevent summer learning loss. They will also provide enrichment opportunities related to STEM, arts, cultural programming, civic engagement, sports, and post-secondary supports.
The 143 funded service providers range from grassroots and neighborhood-focused community-based organizations to municipal and university entities. With this record funding, Miami-Dade County's children have additional resources to grow and succeed.