With rent in Miami spiking more than 60% above December 2020 rates, renters have no choice but to rely on assistance programs to keep a roof over their heads.
Last week, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced an expansion of the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to now allow residents earning up to 140% of the county’s area median income (AMI) to qualify for assistance.
Qualified candidates include individuals who make less than $95,620, couples who make less than $109,200 combined, a family of three earning less than $122,920 and families of four earning less than $136,500.
Commissioners recently approved allocating $8 million toward the program to continue rent relief efforts.
“Unfortunately, the price of housing has continued to skyrocket,” said Levine Cava at a press conference last Friday. “And we want to be able to help more of our vulnerable residents.”
Through ERAP, renters can receive assistance covering rent increases up to 30% for a period of three months, past due rent, utility payments and some relocation assistance.
Since 2021, ERAP has awarded more than $139 million in rent relief and helped thousands of households. The program is a component of Levine Cava’s HOMES plan, a $500 million comprehensive approach to tackling housing affordability issues within the county.
Before its expansion, only residents who earned up to 80% AMI qualified for ERAP.
“For Miami-Dade to thrive, our residents must be able to afford to live here,” said Levine Cava. “Our county’s distribution of ERAP funds was so successful, we were able to apply for and receive more funds from the federal government to expand the program and help more renters.”
According to the mayor, the county’s ERAP is among the top five in the nation to provide rent relief to residents for up to three months.
“By increasing the number of people that qualify for ERAP, more working professionals such as teachers, first responders, nurses and other essential workers can get assistance to cover rent costs in this difficult real estate market,” added Levine Cava.
To apply, residents must provide their current lease, ID and proof of income for all household members. Applications are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Victory Homes, located at 520 NW 75th St., and at Homestead Gardens at 1542 SW Fourth St.
A separate application is required for city of Hialeah residents.