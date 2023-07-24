Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez was in critical condition Monday after shooting himself in an apparent suicide attempt near Tampa, according to multiple officials and news reports.
Ramirez, 52, who had traveled to Tampa for a meeting of the Florida Sheriffs Association, was in his car with his wife on I-75 south of Tampa when he pulled over and shot himself in the head, law enforcement sources told WFOR.
Ramirez was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where doctors performed surgery on the law enforcement veteran. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava traveled to Tampa to be with Ramirez and his family in the hospital, according to her office.
"Following a critical injury in Tampa yesterday, Chief Ramirez is hospitalized and in critical but stable condition," Levine Cava said in a written statement. "All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez's wellbeing, and I join his family, his loved ones, and all his Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade County family in praying for his swift recovery."
The Miami-Dade Police Department issued a statement early Monday saying that police in the Tampa area had informed them that Ramirez suffered a "critical injury."
“We ask you to please keep him in your prayers,” the department said.
According to multiple news reports, the self-inflicted shooting happened while Ramirez was traveling with his wife for the law enforcement conference, which began Sunday at Tampa’s JW Marriot Hotel.
The couple left the conference’s welcome reception around 6:30 p.m. and went outside the hotel where an argument allegedly ensued, WFOR reported.
A source told the station a passerby claimed to have seen Ramirez threatening to kill himself, prompting them to make an anonymous 911 call to police.
"A citizen saw him take out his gun and put it in his mouth," the source said.
When Tampa police questioned Ramirez and his wife, both denied that Ramirez had threatened to kill himself, the station reported.
With only an anonymous call to go on, and no eyewitnesses willing to speak with them, Tampa police decided not to arrest Ramirez or to use the state's Baker Act to detain him, the station reported.
Under the law, police could have involuntarily committed Ramirez to a mental health facility for 72 hours if they had evidence he was a risk to himself or others.
"There wasn't enough evidence to do anything," the source told WFOR.
According to the source, when Ramirez and his wife returned to their room at the Marriot, hotel officials told them they were no longer welcome to stay there and asked them to leave.
The couple left the hotel around 9 p.m. Sunday and were driving back to Miami when Ramirez pulled over alongside I-75 in the Riverview section of Tampa and shot himself, WFOR reported.
Sources told WPLG Ramirez shot himself in the right temple and the bullet exited through his right eye.
Ramirez is expected to survive, a source told WFOR.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the incident, according to FDLE.
In 2015, Miami-Dade County’s first Black police director, Robert Parker, killed himself six years after retiring.
Several Florida officials shared statements on Twitter after news broke of Ramirez's injury.
"To many of us he is not just a colleague, but a friend. Please keep Freddy & his family in your thoughts & prayers," Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III wrote.
Community activist and founder of Mothers Fighting for Justice, Romania Dukes, posted, “Anyone who knows me know how much they mean to me. Say a prayer for my friend, my brother [Ramirez] … I’m hurting … my heart can’t take no more.”
Ramirez, who directs the largest police agency in the southeastern U.S., serves in a dual role under Levine Cava’s administration as Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department and Chief of Safety and Emergency Response.
According to Ramirez’s Miami-Dade County biography, he is responsible for oversight of both the Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department.
"Director Ramirez’ top priorities continue to be keeping the community and his officers safe, arduously addressing gun violence, homicide reduction, building community engagement; thus, enhancing community relations, trust, and transparency, while emphasizing officer wellness," the biography states.
In May of this year, Ramirez announced his candidacy for the newly created Miami-Dade Sheriff post.
Patch.com contributed to this report.