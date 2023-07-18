Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava unveiled a proposed budget Monday that includes major investments in affordable housing, including the development of thousands of new apartment units for workers struggling to make ends meet.
The $11.7 billion budget proposal is the largest in county history and aims to fund the addition of 4,000 units of affordable housing next fiscal year, on top of the mayor’s previous goal of 14,000 units.
The mayor has said she wants 18,000 new and rehabilitated affordable housing units to be in financial closing by the end of 2023.
The county is “expanding the inventory of workforce and affordable housing and providing relief to renters and homeowners” and “growing our Office of Housing Advocacy, to connect more residents to critical services,” according to the mayor’s budget announcement.
“With this year’s budget, we’re creating a more future-ready Miami-Dade – building for today and investing in tomorrow,” Levine Cava said.
Levine Cava’s budget includes a 20% increase in capital improvement spending, much of it paid for with the help of federal dollars. Spending on “neighborhood and infrastructure” accounts for more than $1 billion, or 25% percent of proposed capital spending in the budget, records show.
Levine Cava said her budget makes progress on goals laid out in last year’s HOMES Plan, which seeks to help extremely low to middle-income county residents by “bringing new units online in the short term, building new units, and preserving and enhancing existing affordable housing,” according to the program’s webpage.
County commissioners have yet to vote on Levine Cava’s spending plan. Here are some of the budget highlights, according to county documents:
Miami-Dade Economic Advisory Trust
$1 million in funding for land acquisition to expand the construction of affordable and workforce housing for low-to-moderate income families.
$4.5 million to design and construct affordable workforce housing for low-to-moderate income families.
$1.5 million for a rehabilitation program that helps disadvantaged homeowners pay for repairs.
$200,000 in funding to provide minority small-business owners with capital to expand their businesses.
$13.9 million for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a federally funded program expected to help around 18,800 county residents pay their electric bills.
Miami-Dade Department of Public Housing and Community Development
$505 million in total funding for affordable housing.
$8.9 million for the HOMES Plan Workforce Housing Incentive Program’s unit conversion program. The program converts existing market rate housing into affordable housing for low- and middle-income households earning up to 140% of the Area Median Income.
Funds for an increase in the maintenance staff for Miami-Dade public housing properties, to help fill maintenance vacancies and improve turnaround time for vacant units.
$4.7 million for a HOMES Plan Section 8 program.
Funds to finalize the county’s acquisition of 16 affordable housing properties from the Miami Beach Community Development Corporation, and to begin to address the issue of units left unavailable due to major deferred maintenance.
“Despite past modest increases in overall allocations nationally for public housing, increases to allocations to PHCD were nominal in recent years, and PHCD has a backlog of unmet capital and operational needs,” the agency said in budget documents, highlighting a shortfall of federal funding.
Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust
Funds to purchase and renovate the La Quinta Hotel in Cutler Bay. A private-public partnership will offer homeless assistance to chronically homeless individuals there as well as provide support services like case management and life skills training. The hotel has 107 rooms. The total program cost is $15.9 million, with $5.3 million budgeted for fiscal year 2023-2024.
Funds to renovate the KROME facility, which was purchased for $4.6 million in January with Miami-Dade Rescue Plan funds. The facility will provide specialized housing and services for unsheltered single adult men with special needs; $4.5 million is budgeted for fiscal year 2023-24.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing more than $21 million in additional funds to the trust to help with homelessness over three years starting in fiscal year 2023-24.
Miami‐Dade Police Department
$948 million in agency funding, an 8% increase.
Property Taxes
Levine Cava has proposed a 1% cut in the countywide property tax rate, lower than the 3% reduction the Miami-Dade property appraiser has recommended for the second year in a row. The county has seen a 12% increase in property values this year, but Florida law caps increases in assessed value on primary residences with homestead exemptions at 3%.