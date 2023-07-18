A Miami-Dade middle school teacher was arrested July 11 for allegedly molesting and committing lewd acts upon a female student, authorities say.
Martai McCullough, 26, of Miramar was carrying on an “inappropriate” physical relationship with the 12-year-old victim, who he taught at Horace Mann Middle School in El Portal during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic school years, according to an arrest report.
The child’s father discovered the relationship and reported McCullough to a Miami-Dade Schools police officer June 30, the report said.
McCullough is charged with crimes that include lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, lewd and lascivious conduct on a child, lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child and offenses against students by authority figures.
McCullough, an employee of Miami-Dade County Public Schools for several years, was released on bond and ordered to stay away from the victim as well as other minors and Horace Mann Middle School.
According to the report, McCullough and the girl began exchanging Post-it notes shortly before Christmas in 2022. The teacher would write messages to the child like “I love you” and “You look beautiful today,” police said.
McCullough brought the child lunch through delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash, and she began skipping class to go to his classroom where they would hug, the report said.
McCullough’s behavior escalated to groping the child over her clothes in his classroom and kissing her, the report said. He soon purchased a bracelet for her for her birthday, the child told police.
The two began secretly communicating on Instagram during spring break 2023, with McCullough exposing himself to the girl during video chats, police said. He also sent her explicit messages about sex acts and asked for photos of her feet, according to the report.
The victim took screen shots of McCullough exposing himself, which detectives took as evidence, police said.
McCullough gave a full confession, according to the report. He could not be reached by The Miami Times for comment.
In a statement issued to several media organizations July 12, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said the district was “deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual.”
“Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest,” the district said. “This type of comportment will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.”